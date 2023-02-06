ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28. The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder. The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect was at-large for 10 days.
CARROLLTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant

Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
FORT WORTH, TX
