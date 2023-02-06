Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Athens man dies in pedestrian crash after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-20
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Athens man is dead after being struck by a car and an 18-wheeler on I-20 Wednesday night in Parker County. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation found that Mark Housewright, 21 of Athens, “attempted to run across the highway” when he was struck a car near mile marker […]
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Woman escapes through the sunroof after driving her truck into Tarrant County pond
The driver tells Tarrant County deputies she thought the truck was in drive, but when she stepped on the accelerator, she realized too late it was actually in reverse.
Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28. The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder. The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect was at-large for 10 days.
Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant
Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
KVIA
Denton man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal downtown El Paso wrong-way crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 20-year-old man is charged with intoxication manslaughter following Sunday's wrong way crash in downtown El Paso that killed 40-year-old Adriana Olivan of Sunland Park, according to El Paso Police. El Paso police say Antonio Machorro Jr. of Denton, Texas was speeding the wrong way...
Man arrested for the death of a woman who was run over in Dallas
Three weeks after a woman was run over and killed in the Dallas Cedars neighborhood, police have captured the man they’ve been looking for. On January 18th, a woman was found dead in the street
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
Witnesses say lighting strike sparked truck fire in Waxahachie
Witnesses say a pickup truck was apparently struck by lightning before erupting into flames late last night in Waxahachie. They describe hearing a loud bang, then seeing the fire engulf the car in front of Waxahachie High School.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
Accused killer of a man in Carrollton has now been captured
Carrollton police are holding a minor they accuse of shooting a 17-year-old to death last month. Alejandro Cortez was already dead when police arrived at the scene
fox4news.com
2 men found shot in car that crashed into Garland apartment
Garland police are investigating a car crash into an apartment building as a murder. They say the driver was shot before he died. His passenger was wounded too.
Texas Man's Cellphone Location Data Led Police To Buried Body Of His Missing Girlfriend, Affidavit States
Ocastor Ferguson, a married man, was initially charged with kidnapping after his girlfriend Kayla Kelley went missing. He now faces a murder charge after authorities found her burned vehicle abandoned and her corpse in a shallow grave. Investigators say they used cell phone data to discover where a married man...
Dallas police show photos of tattoos from body of an unidentified man
Three weeks after a man’s body was found floating in the Trinity River, Dallas police are hoping for tips leading to his identity. The body was found near the Loop 12 boat ramp last month
'He was a good boy': Heartbroken North Texas mother says 14-year-old son is overdose victim
CARROLLTON, Texas — Jose Alberto Perez loved football, dancing with his sister and jumping in his mother's arms. The 14-year-old died Jan. 26, his mother told WFAA. While his autopsy hasn't been finalized, Lilia Astudillo said her son is one of the three children who died of a fentanyl overdose in Carrollton since September.
Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case
olice have now divulged the names of the suspects in last week’s shooting death of a Little Elm man. David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail.
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
Irving hotel evacuated due to fire possibly caused by lightning strike
IRVING, Texas — A hotel in Irving had to be evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire on the roof of the building. The incident happened at the Super 8 hotel off of State Highway 114 near Esters Boulevard. Police were knocking on guests' doors at 5 a.m. to have them evacuate.
'I start hearing screaming, crying'| Testimony begins in capital murder trial for dad accused of driving getaway car for son after killing 3
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — This week, Richard Acosta Jr. is in court, charged with capital murder. He is accused of driving his son, then 14-year-old Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of a triple murder. The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2021 at a Texaco convenience store in...
fox4news.com
2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
