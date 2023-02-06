Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.

