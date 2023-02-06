Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...

