Fox News

5 things Jesus never said

Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Jules

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Hdogar

Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Ricky

Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless

Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
Washington Examiner

Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible

As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
The Independent

Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
Ricky

One of history's biggest questions: Who wrote the Bible?

The Bible is widely considered to be one of the most influential books in human history. The impact of this book can still be felt today in various ways. Despite its significance, one of the biggest questions in history still remains unanswered. That question is: Who wrote the Bible?

