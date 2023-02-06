CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cherry Hill staple is making decadent and unique Eagles-themed desserts for Super Bowl weekend.Since 2018, Ponzio's Diner and Bakery has made Eagles cupcakes, cakes and éclairs."So, [bakers] Antonio and his son will actually get here at five in the morning on Friday and be here till five o'clock at night," Nick Fifis, owner of Ponzio's, said. "All they do is make cupcakes for 12 hours straight."During the NFC Championship, Fifis said they sold 2,500 cupcakes."So, we anticipate probably to sell another 3,000 this coming weekend," Fifis said. "They're just shocked at the cupcake, the look of it, and they love it. It's taken off a lot better than we anticipated."Lisa D'Averso will be responsible for buying some of those 3,000 cupcakes."Dozens, dozens for this weekend," D'Averso said. "We're having a huge party, and I'm going to order dozens."

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO