Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Best Super Bowl Commercial Ever Was Made in Minnesota
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 if you don't speak Roman Numerals) is set for Sunday in Arizona and will likely feature several new commercials. None of them, though, will be as good as this one, which was produced right here in Minnesota. After sitting the past few years out, some...
NFL Legend Ricky Williams' Highsman Cannabis Kicks Off Super Bowl Weekend With Jeeter Collaboration
Whether you’re lucky enough to be at the Super Bowl in person this Sunday or watching it on the tube, there’s one thing everyone can enjoy: former NFL’s Ricky Williams’ ‘Sticky Ricky’ infused pre-rolls, known as Baby Cannon. Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand...
AZFamily
Glendale ranks #14 of top 30 cities for football fans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a story just in time for the big game that ranks the best and worst cities for fans in 2023. The company compared an expanse of 240 US cities with at least one professional or college team, judging off of 21 metrics including NFL and college resident teams, to stadium capacity and fan engagement.
KTAR.com
Mint to host 3-day cannabis party near State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl
PHOENIX– Mint Cannabis will be holding a “Big Game” party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend. The Arizona-based company’s Cannabis Consumption Park will be similar to how a beer garden is run, offering activities, infused foods, cannabis vendors with complimentary samples, live musical performances, comedy skits, celebrity appearances and more for people ages 21 and up, according to a press release.
How the Super Bowl is honoring women
This year's Super Bowl flyover is honoring 50 years of women flying in the Navy.
The Cost To Attend Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl I was a modest affair when the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers met on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Forget a halftime show filled with star power;...
Rival Super Bowl fans will attend the big game together after one donated his kidney to the other
Kansas City Chiefs play Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Kevin Bacon in Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser playing on six degrees of separation theory
The Footloose actor is at the center of a popular and enduring game in which people had to link other entertainers to Bacon via six or less costars .
Americans expected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend
While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council. The organization is […]
TODAY.com
Mom of 2 sons playing in Super Bowl shows us her special, extremely fair jacket
On Super Bowl Sunday, super mom Donna Kelce will be wearing a special uniform of her own. When she becomes the first mom to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, Kelce will be sporting a custom-made jacket to go with her now-famous split jersey as she cheers on her sons' teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Best events, parties if you're in Arizona ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly here. As fans arrive in Arizona for the big game, the scene is becoming more electric by the minute. Cities awarded the Super Bowl take months of preparation and scheduling to transform the city, preparing for an...
lehighvalleynews.com
Your guide to Super Bowl watch parties in the Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As an action-packed day of intense football, Super Bowl Sunday is also a time to...
Super Bowl LVII: Cherry Hill staple making Eagles-themed desserts
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cherry Hill staple is making decadent and unique Eagles-themed desserts for Super Bowl weekend.Since 2018, Ponzio's Diner and Bakery has made Eagles cupcakes, cakes and éclairs."So, [bakers] Antonio and his son will actually get here at five in the morning on Friday and be here till five o'clock at night," Nick Fifis, owner of Ponzio's, said. "All they do is make cupcakes for 12 hours straight."During the NFC Championship, Fifis said they sold 2,500 cupcakes."So, we anticipate probably to sell another 3,000 this coming weekend," Fifis said. "They're just shocked at the cupcake, the look of it, and they love it. It's taken off a lot better than we anticipated."Lisa D'Averso will be responsible for buying some of those 3,000 cupcakes."Dozens, dozens for this weekend," D'Averso said. "We're having a huge party, and I'm going to order dozens."
Buffalo wings expected to ‘fly’ during Sunday’s big game in Arizona
ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Chicken wings are typically a big seller at Ragtime Restaurant — but a lot more are expected to be sold during Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. “We’re pushing for about 2,000 wings that we’d like to push out the door Sunday by the […]
The Old Man and the Seed: The Super Bowl’s Sodfather Carries On
George Toma is 94 years old. The groundskeeper of all groundskeepers has been retired from full-time work since 1999. But when it comes to the Super Bowl, the National Football League still asks him to help plant the seeds, till the soil and lay down the most beautiful green turf in football. This is his 57th big game. There have only 56 before it, starting with Green Bay’s defeat of Kansas City in the inaugural NFL-AFL championship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. For that game, commissioner Pete Rozelle gave him free reign to oversee painting logos on the field. Since...
