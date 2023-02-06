ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZFamily

Glendale ranks #14 of top 30 cities for football fans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a story just in time for the big game that ranks the best and worst cities for fans in 2023. The company compared an expanse of 240 US cities with at least one professional or college team, judging off of 21 metrics including NFL and college resident teams, to stadium capacity and fan engagement.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mint to host 3-day cannabis party near State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl

PHOENIX– Mint Cannabis will be holding a “Big Game” party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend. The Arizona-based company’s Cannabis Consumption Park will be similar to how a beer garden is run, offering activities, infused foods, cannabis vendors with complimentary samples, live musical performances, comedy skits, celebrity appearances and more for people ages 21 and up, according to a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
KRON4 News

Americans expected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend

While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council. The organization is […]
TODAY.com

Mom of 2 sons playing in Super Bowl shows us her special, extremely fair jacket

On Super Bowl Sunday, super mom Donna Kelce will be wearing a special uniform of her own. When she becomes the first mom to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, Kelce will be sporting a custom-made jacket to go with her now-famous split jersey as she cheers on her sons' teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lehighvalleynews.com

Your guide to Super Bowl watch parties in the Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As an action-packed day of intense football, Super Bowl Sunday is also a time to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Cherry Hill staple making Eagles-themed desserts

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cherry Hill staple is making decadent and unique Eagles-themed desserts for Super Bowl weekend.Since 2018, Ponzio's Diner and Bakery has made Eagles cupcakes, cakes and éclairs."So, [bakers] Antonio and his son will actually get here at five in the morning on Friday and be here till five o'clock at night," Nick Fifis, owner of Ponzio's, said. "All they do is make cupcakes for 12 hours straight."During the NFC Championship, Fifis said they sold 2,500 cupcakes."So, we anticipate probably to sell another 3,000 this coming weekend," Fifis said. "They're just shocked at the cupcake, the look of it, and they love it. It's taken off a lot better than we anticipated."Lisa D'Averso will be responsible for buying some of those 3,000 cupcakes."Dozens, dozens for this weekend," D'Averso said. "We're having a huge party, and I'm going to order dozens." 
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Sportico

The Old Man and the Seed: The Super Bowl’s Sodfather Carries On

George Toma is 94 years old. The groundskeeper of all groundskeepers has been retired from full-time work since 1999. But when it comes to the Super Bowl, the National Football League still asks him to help plant the seeds, till the soil and lay down the most beautiful green turf in football. This is his 57th big game. There have only 56 before it, starting with Green Bay’s defeat of Kansas City in the inaugural NFL-AFL championship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. For that game, commissioner Pete Rozelle gave him free reign to oversee painting logos on the field. Since...
KANSAS CITY, MO

