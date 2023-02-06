Read full article on original website
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Fat and lazy, undefeated’: Ohio State football player reveals why team wanted all the smoke with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones. “We felt like...
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total
After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a nearly four-year battle with cancer, according to his family. Stanley, who leaves a wife and young daughter, was 48. According to a GoFundMe set up by his former teammate Tyson Gentry, Stanley was diagnosed...
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 4-Word Response To Disturbing Georgia Memorabilia Item
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Marvin Harrison Jr. during this past Peach Bowl, as the wide receiver suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. Harrison took a big hit from Javon Bullard of the Georgia Bulldogs, in a play that some fans thought qualified as targeting. ...
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
247Sports
College football's 10 boldest predictions ahead of 2023 season
It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
Brian Ferentz's ridiculous contract tweak casts Iowa football as a small, family-run business
You may have heard it a time or three in recent months. It’s a phrase of the moment, shorthand for nepotism baby — someone who’s benefited greatly in life by being related to someone rich, powerful, famous or whatever term applies. That’s not a phrase I expected...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
The Stage is Set for the Ohio State and Michigan's 'Faceoff on the Lake'
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines take hockey outside on February 18 for the first time since 2012.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
‘He’s going to be impossible to guard’: Jim Larranaga expects big finish for Isaiah Wong
Isaiah Wong has been one of the best players in the nation this season and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong will be even better in the stretch run. The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) are ½ game behind a trio of league-leaders in No. 8 Virginia, Clemson and Pittsburgh with six games left and Wong will be looking to help lead the Hurricanes to their second conference title, first in 10 years.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
Speedy RB planning to visit Vols, 'ecstatic' after Tennessee offer
A Class of 2024 running back who recently has piled up offers from a number of Power Five programs says he's planning to visit Tennessee soon after adding an offer from the Vols on Monday.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
Takeaways: Michigan basketball keeps rolling, shows improved balance in win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men's basketball team stayed in the win column Wednesday, as the Wolverines took down Nebraska in a dominant, 93-72 win. After the game, we broke down our biggest takeaways from the contest. Michigan didn’t even need Hunter. After two straight games where...
