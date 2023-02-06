ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donna Gunderman
2d ago

do they have cameras inside or outside on any of the buildings sending Prayers to her family may she be found safe and returned

The Independent

Family’s desperate search for son missing for a week as CCTV released

A desperate search is underway for a 32-year-old Londoner who has been missing for over a week.Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, has not been seen since the evening of 21 January, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not attend, leaving his family “extremely worried”.His family have called his disappearance “unprecedented” and police say fears are growing that he may have come to harm. Police have released CCTV of the former Bath University graduate walking along Banbury Road, in Walthamstow, at 11.17pm. There have been no further reported sightings of him, the Metropolitan Police...
The Independent

Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her

A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
The Independent

First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in

New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
New York Post

‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated

It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
Lansing Daily

3 Year Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Tickled To Death By Her Mother

Charlotte, NC – It’s a warning being sent out to parents across the country after a 3 year old Florida girl loses her life. Intense tickling of children under the age of 7 may cause asphyxiation which commonly leads to death. Trina Williams, 28, allegedly learned this the hard way and is now facing involuntary manslaughter … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
The Independent

Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said. Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley."I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk...
The Independent

Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...

