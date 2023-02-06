Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Phoenix Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley resigns, sources say
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley, whom some employees placed at the center of allegations of verbal abuse, retaliation and intimidation in the workplace, has resigned, team sources told ESPN on Monday.
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to former MSU point guard
PHOENIX — Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced...
NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Getting Traded To The Phoenix Suns: "That's All It Took?"
Fans had a lot to say about Kevin Durant's move to the Suns.
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isiah Thomas rumors
Mat Ishbia cleared up rumors on Wednesday, addressing the media about the next chapter in Suns history.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Sends D’Angelo Russell To Phoenix
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, different teams will have different goals in mind. Some will be making a push towards title contention. Others will be thinking about the future. Meanwhile, some teams will be somewhere in between those extremes. Take the Phoenix Suns. This team is having a down...
'We're going to make his job easy': Phoenix Suns coach, players excited about Mat Ishbia as team owner
ATLANTA – Cam Johnson wasn’t sure he was going to watch Mat Ishbia’s introductory press conference Wednesday on some digital platform. The Suns (30-26) didn’t practice Wednesday as they face the Hawks (27-28) Thursday at State Farm Arena. “Maybe, I might take a peek at it,...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
Mat Ishbia officially Phoenix Suns owner days before NBA trade deadline
Billionaire Mat Ishbia is now officially running the ship with the Phoenix Suns. According to multiple media reports, the NBA
Nets trade superstar Kevin Durant to Suns: reports
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the Suns added Durant to a starting lineup that already includes an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with center Deandre […]
