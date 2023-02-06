Read full article on original website
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Answer When Asked About Kevin Durant Getting Traded
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was asked about Kevin Durant getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBC Sports
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, now what for Lakers?
The Lakers tried. Maybe not as hard as some segments of Lakers’ nation wanted, but Rob Pelinka and company tried. Los Angeles had serious negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets about bringing Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles, potentially giving them a true at-his-peak third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It didn’t work out — Irving is headed to the Dallas Mavericks.
Daily Free Press
The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Several' Nets Insiders Blame PG for Brooklyn's Lack of Success
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets could use the point guard as a scapegoat for the team's struggles. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the organization believe Irving is to blame for the team's falling short of expectations:. "They didn't do enough winning...
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
First Look At Kyrie Irving In Dallas Mavericks Gear
On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving attended his first practice with the Dallas Mavericks (after getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets).
Lakers News: Possible LA Trade Target May Become Part Of Kyrie Irving-Dallas Deal
Maybe LA should pick up that phone this afternoon.
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
