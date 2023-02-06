Read full article on original website
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and Families
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Out For The Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will be short at least one wide receiver for Super Bowl LVII. The team has placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve while also activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hardman suffered a hip injury earlier in the season and played through it during the AFC ...
Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility
When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
NFL
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Drew Brees Sends Clear Message On New Broncos Coach Sean Payton
Sean Payton is the winningest coach in Saints history. His quarterback in New Orleans, Drew Brees, is widely considered the best Saints quarterback of all time. The two legendary NFL figures spent much of their respective careers in New Orleans from 2006 to 2020. They won seven NFC South ...
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Lions to hire Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery
Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff as the assistant head coach and running backs coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Following the news that Duce Staley is expected to join Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, the...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Makes Bold Claim About This Year's Eagles Team
The Philadelphia Eagles were the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL heading into Week 10. They finished the year by winning the NFC East, earning home-field advantage as the conference's top seed and outscoring their playoff opponents 69-14 en route to a Super Bowl appearance this ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement
One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
Eric Bieniemy thought HC interview with Colts 'went great'
The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coach vacancy during the first round of meetings, but he didn’t get a second interview with the team. Even though he wasn’t among the eight finalists who received a second interview with the Colts, Bieniemy...
