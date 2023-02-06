Read full article on original website
Woman spotted passed out behind the wheel of a speeding Tesla
In a video posted last week to Storyful that has since gone viral, a woman can be seen apparently asleep at the wheel of a white Tesla vehicle on a California highway.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
Man walking on I-805 gets killed by passing vehicle
SAN DIEGO – A man was killed when he got struck by a car while walking on the southbound lanes of Interstate 805, said the California Highway Patrol. Sometime before 9 p.m. Friday, the man was walking on the interstate at Beyer Boulevard when a white Kia sedan hit him. An unknown number of other […]
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio
Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit of stolen car ends in La Mesa crash
Two male juveniles are facing multiple charges following a police chase that ended with a crash and left others injured in San Diego's La Mesa neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash
California Highway Patrol confirmed a male pedestrian was killed in a crash in Thermal Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Avenue 62 hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The area was shut down momentarily, and traffic was directed to use an alternate route The post Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash appeared first on KESQ.
Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside
Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
NBC San Diego
Family Mourns ‘Cool Uncle' Killed in Hit-and-Run While Skating in Fallbrook
A heartbroken Fallbrook family is searching for answers and justice after their baby brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding around the corner from his own home. Two of Nathan Garcia's passions in life were being the "cool uncle" to his 1-year-old niece and skateboarding, according to his...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
