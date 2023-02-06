Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Hershey’s Chocolate World teases new attraction
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In celebration of being open for 50 years, Hershey’s Chocolate World is teasing a new attraction that will be replacing the 4D Chocolate Show that closed in 2022. Chocolate World calls the new attraction “a fantastical journey to epic candy worlds.” A series of...
Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen. Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact. "The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds]...
Field of Screams will open Saturday for special, Valentine's Day-themed event
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from February 2022. A Lancaster County haunted attraction is offering the chance for you and your sweetheart to scream your hearts out this Valentine's Day weekend. Field of Screams, located in Mountville, announced it will open Saturday for a special, Valentine's Day-themed...
Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
Small businesses getting into Super Bowl spirit with football-themed goods
It seems as if all of Pennsylvania has one thought on their mind: the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and small businesses in the area are getting residents hyped up with plenty of Eagles-themed merchandise. From dog treats to...
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
Beating burnout with Qigong in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Are you feeling stressed or burnt out this winter season? FOX43's Ally Debicki has exactly what you need!. Qigong Self Cultivation Class at the HRart Center in North York Borough, will help to cleanse and reset the body. An over 5,000-year-old practice originating in China,...
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Generational furniture store stresses importance of quality goods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Outdoor Show hosts several unique vendors throughout its run, including one family whose business is comfort. EZ Mountain Rustic Furniture has been owned and operated for more than thirty years, and is run by the Coover family in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The business has stayed in...
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
Star Wars figures, rare sports cards are top draws at Lancaster County auction
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County auction recently brought in $3.1 million in bids from Star Wars fans and die-hard sports buffs. Morphy Auctions, located on Reading Road in Denver, reported that a three-day sale from Feb. 1-3 featured a single-owner collection of early Star Wars action figures and a vintage sports card selection that included an intact 1952 Topps baseball card wax-pack "brick" that garnered a winning bid of $873,300.
Coffee & Chocolate Trail in central Pa. offers sweet treats at 16 places
A sweet new trail runs through Cumberland County. The new Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail highlights more than a dozen chocolate and coffee shops throughout the region.
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Carlisle Events to host 2-day job fair at Carlisle Fairgrounds
CARLISLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Carlisle Events announced it will host a two-day job fair later this month, looking to fill a host of open part-time positions for its upcoming schedule of auto shows and other events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The...
Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Helping the community one laundry load at a time | On the Bright Side
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Twice a month, Trail Laundry, on South Market Street in Duncannon, teams up with "Loads of Love" to offer free laundry services to those in need. "We're looking for a way to kind of reach our neighbors," said organizer Sandy Martz. "You know, that's what we're called to do. Love our neighbors."
