WDBJ7.com
Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Barrow Center is officially open in Henry County, making it the first therapeutic childcare center in Southern Virginia and only the third in the state. The Barrow Center opened its doors Monday at Freedom Baptist Church. Sierra Barrow started the special needs daycare after...
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WDBJ7.com
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties
Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
WDBJ7.com
Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer. Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago. The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras,...
pcpatriot.com
More on two-way traffic in Downtown Pulaski
Effective Monday, February 13, 2023, the traffic lights that have been flashing at the intersection of West Main and Washington and West Main and Jefferson will be bagged. Four-way stop signs have been at these locations for several weeks and motorists should stop at these intersections even while Main Street is closed.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man highlights Gainsboro’s past to inspire its future
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Black history is rich and unique. And for one Roanoke man, it’s also personal. That’s why he’s taking a unique approach to preserve it. If you drive past the Gainsboro neighborhood on a fair weather day, you might catch Jordan...
WDBJ7.com
Non-profits partnering to educate people learning English about medical terms
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley and the YMCA at Virginia Tech are partnering to help people learning English. The classes are designed to to help people understand medical terms and prescriptions. The classes are open to anyone learning English. “We don’t want isolation...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday
Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area. According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
WDBJ7.com
Mayor cites town’s accomplishments in ‘State of Blacksburg’
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith credits the town for reducing its spending during the pandemic. She says those efforts put the town in a good position moving forward. Hager-Smith released a “State of Blacksburg,” addressing accomplishments over the past few years and pushing for new goals...
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
WDBJ7.com
House budget proposal includes funding for Catawba Hospital expansion
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget amendments approved by the House Appropriations Committee include funding for the plan to expand Catawba Hospital. It’s not the $147 million that Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11) requested, but $14.7 million to get the project started. The proposal would create a state-of-the-art campus to provide...
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
