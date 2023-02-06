ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO