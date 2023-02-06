ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties

Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
WDBJ7.com

Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
SALEM, VA
pcpatriot.com

More on two-way traffic in Downtown Pulaski

Effective Monday, February 13, 2023, the traffic lights that have been flashing at the intersection of West Main and Washington and West Main and Jefferson will be bagged. Four-way stop signs have been at these locations for several weeks and motorists should stop at these intersections even while Main Street is closed.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man highlights Gainsboro’s past to inspire its future

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Black history is rich and unique. And for one Roanoke man, it’s also personal. That’s why he’s taking a unique approach to preserve it. If you drive past the Gainsboro neighborhood on a fair weather day, you might catch Jordan...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday

Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area. According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
BOONES MILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mayor cites town’s accomplishments in ‘State of Blacksburg’

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith credits the town for reducing its spending during the pandemic. She says those efforts put the town in a good position moving forward. Hager-Smith released a “State of Blacksburg,” addressing accomplishments over the past few years and pushing for new goals...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

House budget proposal includes funding for Catawba Hospital expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget amendments approved by the House Appropriations Committee include funding for the plan to expand Catawba Hospital. It’s not the $147 million that Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11) requested, but $14.7 million to get the project started. The proposal would create a state-of-the-art campus to provide...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

