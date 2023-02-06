Read full article on original website
Related
Diverticulitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
When it comes to diverticulitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), both ailments have many similarities. So what's the difference between the two?
MedicineNet.com
What Are Warning Signs of Head and Neck Cancer?
The major warning signs of head and neck cancer may include a lump or bump in the neck, a painful sore in the mouth or throat that does not heal, difficulty swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. Other signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer include:
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
Medical News Today
COPD lung vs. normal lungs in medical scans
COPD does not always show up on X-rays. When it does, doctors may notice air pockets in lung tissue, a lowered diaphragm, or enlarged lungs. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious group of lung conditions that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. These conditions cause permanent changes in the lungs that make breathing more difficult.
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian cysts can happen for a variety of reasons. They commonly develop due to ovulation or certain health conditions, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian cysts can also form due to abnormal cell growth, pregnancy, or, in rare cases, ovarian cancer. This article provides an overview of ovarian...
How Is COPD Diagnosed?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic, progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main types of COPD. COPD is diagnosed based on your signs and symptoms, history of smoking and exposure to lung irritants, family history, and test results. If you have symptoms of COPD or known risk factors, your healthcare provider may perform a physical examination and order tests—including spirometry (breathing test), blood work, imaging tests, and other lung function tests. If your primary care provider suspects you might have COPD, they may refer you to a pulmonologist—a doctor...
labroots.com
Tzield: Newest Type 1 Diabetes Drug
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is a autoimmune genetic disease that results in a person’s pancreas not making enough insulin to sustain themselves. Insulin helps the sugar from a meal enter your body's cells to be broken down into energy for the body to use. Without insulin, your body is not absorbing any sugar, nor is it breaking down sugar to create energy. Potential complications of untreated Type 1 diabetes include heart disease, kidney problems, delayed wound healing, eye problems, and more.
What to know about heart disease
Cardiovascular or heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
Healthline
Is Emphysema the Same as COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that refers to inflammation in the airways that makes it hard to breathe. Emphysema is a chronic lung disease that falls under the COPD umbrella. If you have emphysema, you also have COPD, but not everyone with COPD has emphysema. Emphysema...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome?
Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
Healthline
Is Thrombocytopenia a Type of Cancer?
Thrombocytopenia isn’t a type of cancer, but it is a complication of certain cancers and a side effect of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Thrombocytopenia is the medical term for a low platelet count. Platelets are the cells in your blood that help blood clot. Without enough platelets, it’s difficult for your body to stop cuts or internal injuries from bleeding.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Concussion Symptoms You May Not Expect
On top of the well-known symptoms you may experience after a head injury—including short-term memory deficits, difficulty focusing and concentrating, fatigue, noise and light sensitivity, headaches, vomiting or nausea, vision problems, balance issues, emotional dysregulation, and sleeping disturbances—there are a host of other lesser known effects to brain and body functioning that can occur. These symptoms can continue for months or even years, despite the severity of the injury.
Why Some Women Bleed Years Into Menopause
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
Comments / 0