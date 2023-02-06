ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
msn.com

Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
The Verge

Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI

Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
aiexpress.io

Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts

Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
TechCrunch

Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news

The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
makeuseof.com

Google Is Launching An AI Called Bard to Compete With ChatGPT

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The launch of ChatGPT rattled several tech companies. Google, whose revenue is heavily dependent on its search business—something ChatGPT could eventually threaten—has particularly been concerned.
hellosolar.info

Buying frenzy at Baidu after announcing its own AI chatbot: Ernie Bot

Shares of Baidu rose sharply on Tuesday (+13%) on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the company that owns China’s most popular search engine announced that it would Will launch its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.. According to a statement from the company, the project will complete internal testing...
Android Police

Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.

