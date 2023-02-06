Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
msn.com
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search
Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
What's under the hood of Microsoft's 'new Bing'? OpenAI CEO says it's powered by ChatGPT and GPT-3.5
Sam Altman said OpenAI's blockbuster AI technology including ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 are helping supercharge Microsoft's Bing search tool.
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Microsoft’s Bing finally has a chance to take a bite out of Google with ChatGPT. But it has to move fast.
The new Bing offers more powerful features than Google Search. The perennially second-place search engine’s time has finally come.
The Verge
Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI
Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
Google's ChatGPT Rival "Bard" Caused $100 Billion Loss To The Company
In the ongoing AI war between Google and Microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet lost $100 billion after its much-awaited launch of chatbot Bard. Alphabet stock declined by More than 7% on Wednesday's trading session and closed at around $100.
TechCrunch
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
makeuseof.com
Google Is Launching An AI Called Bard to Compete With ChatGPT
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The launch of ChatGPT rattled several tech companies. Google, whose revenue is heavily dependent on its search business—something ChatGPT could eventually threaten—has particularly been concerned.
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
hellosolar.info
Buying frenzy at Baidu after announcing its own AI chatbot: Ernie Bot
Shares of Baidu rose sharply on Tuesday (+13%) on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the company that owns China’s most popular search engine announced that it would Will launch its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.. According to a statement from the company, the project will complete internal testing...
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
Alphabet will enlist ‘every Googler’ to test its ChatGPT competitor as search engines around the world go all-out on A.I.
Google and Baidu both publicly revealed ChatGPT competitors on Monday. Both U.S.-based Alphabet and China-based Baidu publicly announced ChatGPT competitors on Monday as generative A.I. threatens to throw a bombshell into the world of internet search. In a blog post released Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed more details about...
