Virginia Task Force 1 heads to Turkey, Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) who prepared to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries , leaving thousands of people dead and others missing, were on their way Tuesday morning.

The task force tweeted at 3:31 p.m. Monday that the deploying team would consist of 79 people and six dogs. Together, they were considered a heavy urban search and rescue team.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, which handles international deployments of the task force under the name USA-1, noted in its own tweet that the earthquake that hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria was the worst one in that region in nearly a century. The bureau said it was working to identify needs in addition to providing search and rescue capabilities.

At 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, VATF-1 updated the status of the team through a tweet, thanking several groups, including the crew at Dover Air Force Base for helping team members get on their way.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.