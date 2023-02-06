Lawmakers speculate about Chinese spy balloon intentions

Last week, a Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the country. While it was eventually shot down, it prompted questions and concern from citizens and lawmakers alike.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin tells KMOX he still has unanswered questions, but believes the situation was ultimately handled correctly.

“Was it intentional, was it accidental? I don’t know the answer to that, and that’s a fundamental question,” he said. “But I wanna tell you, I do agree with the President’s decision to wait until that balloon got out over open water before shooting it down.”

Durbin described China as "a very aggressive nation" and said China competes with the U.S. in scientific research, military equipment, and acquisition of territory. He also pointed out that this wasn’t China’s first balloon.

“In the Trump administration, there were 3 Chinese balloons; there was one earlier in the Biden administration that didn't get much publicity — none of those did,” he said. “This one was done in such a blatant attempt to get information that it could be spotted.”

Missouri Senate leader Caleb Rowden spoke on the balloon, too, saying people are taking notice of which states are pushing back against China. Senator Rowden took to Twitter to say the Chinese Communist Party is becoming more brazen, and that's why he filed Senate Joint Resolution 41. It prohibits Chinese entities from owning real estate or farmland in Missouri, and bans TikTok and similar apps on state-owned devices.

