ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Tom Brady confirms Fox tenure won't start until 2024

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1tBs_0keQR6L900

Now that he’s officially retired (supposedly for real this time), what’s next for legendary quarterback Tom Brady? Besides posing in his underwear , Brady is apparently looking forward to a little down time, delaying his broadcasting debut until the 2024 season, at which point he’ll take over as Fox’s lead analyst.

“For me, I want to be great at what I do. Even last week, talking to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” Brady revealed in Monday’s interview with his soon-to-be colleague Colin Cowherd. “Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do.”

Fox took a big swing when it signed Brady to a record 10-year, $375-million contract despite a blank resume. Drawing upon his decades of NFL experience, Brady certainly doesn’t lack for knowledge on the subject of football, but will he be interesting and informative to a wide audience? His guarded media persona doesn’t come off as especially fun or relatable, though if we know one thing about Brady it’s that he’s a relentless competitor, displaying an unparalleled work ethic. While much has been made of Tony Romo’s recent decline in quality, seeming disinterested at times this season (Cowherd thinks he’s developed a golf addiction ), if Brady flops as an on-air personality, it won’t be for a lack of preparation.

“One thing about my career, whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that,” said Brady, who retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards, touchdowns and completions. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time to [focus] on my Fox broadcasting job, which I’m really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need my time and energy.”

The latter comment alludes to some of the recent struggles Brady has faced in his personal life, none more glaring than the dissolution of his marriage to Gisele Bundchen after 13 years. Brady postponing his broadcast career until 2024 should come as great news to Greg Olsen, who has thrived as Fox’s top color voice this year, providing insightful analysis without coming off as contrived or performative. The former tight end makes $10 million annually in his current role, though once he’s demoted to No. 2 status, his salary will drop to $3 million. Olsen’s contract includes an out clause that would allow him to leave for a similar job elsewhere, however, there doesn’t appear to be an opening for him at any of the major networks with CBS (Romo and Jim Nantz), ESPN (Joe Buck and Troy Aikman), NBC (Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth) and Amazon (Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit) all committed to their current pairings.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New Broncos coach Sean Payton already making big Russell Wilson change

Sean Payton has made it known right away that he’s in charge, having already made a major change that concerns Russell Wilson. The new Broncos head coach said Monday that Wilson, who had a brutal first season in Denver, will not be allowed to bring his personal quarterback coach Jake Heaps or other outside personnel to the team’s facility, as he did in 2022. “I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton told reporters about Heaps being in the building. “That’s foreign to me. That’s not gonna take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration

The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Broadcasting Advice For Tom Brady

Tom Brady appeared yesterday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.  The two shared a wide-ranging discussion following Brady's retirement. Brady notably refused to confirm that he'd permanently stay retired and also touched on his broadcasting future.  What's more, Brady said he is ...
NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game

Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...
The Comeback

Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job

A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
prosportsextra.com

Sean Payton Lays Down The Law On Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton is making new rules regarding QB Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB

Rob Gronkowski’s new role as an NFL analyst means he has been able to look around the league a great deal, and he thinks quite highly of one quarterback in particular. Gronkowski was asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday, and the former tight end was clearly a huge fan. He praised Fields... The post Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy