The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
guitar.com

KISS’ longtime manager says final show of ‘End of the Road’ tour will happen in 2023

KISS’ long time manager Doc McGhee has said that the final show of the band’s “End of the Road” tour will definitely take place this year. This news comes after repeated reports from the band themselves that KISS was “far from done”, with frontman Paul Stanley stating that “I’d like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road”.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’

Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Fortune

Ozzy Osbourne says goodbye to his touring days in a heart-wrenching note to fans

Ozzy Osbourne has has cancelled all upcoming concerts due to his physical condition. Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, says his days on the road are over. In a Twitter post Thursday, the madman of metal said he is physically unable to withstand the impact of tour-related travel and has cancelled all upcoming concerts.
How Metallica Won Over Bob Rock With ‘Sad but True’

With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album is practically a greatest-hits compilation unto itself. Perhaps none of its 12 tracks are as important as "Sad but True," which convinced super-producer Bob Rock that he simply had to work with the band. Rock had already piqued...
What Joe Elliott Learned From the Stadium Tour

Joe Elliott reflected on Def Leppard’s 2022 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, and offered examples of what he learned on the road. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, he explained how his band’s approach to performing changed as the road trip continued and reflected that “nothing too crazy” took place on the way.
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’

Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
