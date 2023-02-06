Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau falls below big Official World Golf Ranking milestone as precipitous drop continues
Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 got off to a rough start with a missed cut in Saudi Arabia on Friday. By Monday, he fell to his lowest spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since before he was a PGA Tour winner. DeChambeau is down to No. 102, falling out of the...
golfmagic.com
World Long Drive names Bridgestone Golf as official ball partner
World Long Drive [WLD] have announced a partnership with Bridgestone Golf. The news comes as Bridgestone introduces its e9 Long Drive ball, which was designed in conjunction with the WLDA. "We are thrilled to partner with Bridgestone Golf, bringing their most technologically-advanced golf ball to WLD," said president of GF...
Golf.com
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
golfmagic.com
Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL
Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023
The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field
Site: Scottsdale, Arizona. Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler. FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
Golf Digest
Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers
We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
Full Swing Episode Guide: What's Covered In The Netflix PGA Tour Series
What's included in the PGA Tour Netflix Series 'Full Swing'?
TV Times: How to Watch the WM Phoenix Open During Super Bowl Week
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Forget 16. The 17th hole at the WM Phoenix Open is where the tournament is won and lost
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – In the final round of last year’s WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala arrived at the tee of the 332-yard par-4 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale with a share of the lead. Shadowed on both sides by the imposing hospitality structures – the Bay Club and...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
In The Mag: Fix Your Fundamentals, 2023 New Gear Special, Get Fit For Golf, Charley Hull Exclusive & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, February 9
WM Phoenix Open DraftKings golf picks 2023: Best PGA DFS lineup
WM Phoenix Open DraftKings golf picks for the elevated event at TPC Scottsdale with top plays and fades from each price tier and our best PGA DFS lineup. There’s no party like a bunch of golf fans watching the sport in the middle of the desert, and such is the thesis for this week’s WM Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale will once again host the PGA Tour’s most raucous crowd, this year doing so as an elevated event with eight of the Top 10-ranked players in the world. And that makes the DraftKings golf slate all the more enticing with a host of big names available to play in PGA DFS contests.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour v LIV Golf hearing: Everything you need to know
A key date has arrived in the "civil war" that has thrown professional golf into chaos. On 6 February, the DP World Tour vs. LIV Golf hearing began in London. The implications are huge and, understandably, you might have a lot of questions about what is going on. Who is...
Comments / 0