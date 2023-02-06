ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf

Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
golfmagic.com

World Long Drive names Bridgestone Golf as official ball partner

World Long Drive [WLD] have announced a partnership with Bridgestone Golf. The news comes as Bridgestone introduces its e9 Long Drive ball, which was designed in conjunction with the WLDA. "We are thrilled to partner with Bridgestone Golf, bringing their most technologically-advanced golf ball to WLD," said president of GF...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL

Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

PGA Tour and Super Bowl collide in Phoenix with strong field

Site: Scottsdale, Arizona. Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler. FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers

We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

WM Phoenix Open DraftKings golf picks 2023: Best PGA DFS lineup

WM Phoenix Open DraftKings golf picks for the elevated event at TPC Scottsdale with top plays and fades from each price tier and our best PGA DFS lineup. There’s no party like a bunch of golf fans watching the sport in the middle of the desert, and such is the thesis for this week’s WM Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale will once again host the PGA Tour’s most raucous crowd, this year doing so as an elevated event with eight of the Top 10-ranked players in the world. And that makes the DraftKings golf slate all the more enticing with a host of big names available to play in PGA DFS contests.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour v LIV Golf hearing: Everything you need to know

A key date has arrived in the "civil war" that has thrown professional golf into chaos. On 6 February, the DP World Tour vs. LIV Golf hearing began in London. The implications are huge and, understandably, you might have a lot of questions about what is going on. Who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy