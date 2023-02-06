ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

How to watch 2023 State of the Union address

By Sam Gorski
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4hik_0keQR1vW00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, President Biden will speak in front of the U.S. House and Senate at the United States Capitol building in his first State of the Union Address of 2023.

The address will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Feb. 7. You can bookmark this page and watch the stream when it goes live.

Student in custody after threat at Tucker County High School

It is not yet known what Biden will discuss during his address, but the speech will come only days after a Chinese balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Other talking points could include the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which shows little sign of slowing down after the U.S. committed 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine .

Biden also may address the string of classified documents that have been found in the homes of a number of former and current high-level government officials including Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Biden himself.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
New York Post

Democratic lawmaker demands Secret Service visitor logs from homes of Trump, Pence

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin on Tuesday demanded the Secret Service provide the House Oversight Committee with visitor logs from the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as the panel probes the mishandling of classified documents by top government leaders.  Raskin’s request matches that of panel Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who earlier this month demanded information from the Secret Service on visitors to President Biden’s Delaware home following revelations that highly sensitive material from his time as vice president was found in the house and garage. “Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden.  Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy