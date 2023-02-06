ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors

By Dave Williams
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j2ZI_0keQQyVz00

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly on Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors.

Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud.

Financial exploitation of seniors has been on the rise since the pandemic struck nearly three years ago, Raffensperger said Monday during a news conference at the state Capitol.

“The COVID pandemic helped [drive] that rapid increase as you saw many people isolated from their support systems and under tremendous financial strain and worry,” he said.

Raffensperger said the rate of financial exploitation of seniors has doubled across the country since the start of the pandemic, with COVID-related scams accounting for more than $100 million in losses.

He cited a federal study that found U.S. financial institutions lost more than $3.4 billion to fraudulent criminal activity in 2020 alone.

The Securities Division in the secretary of state’s office handles complaints of financial exploitation. But those complaints often come too late, Raffensperger said.

Power attacks:New bill in Georgia House targets attacks on power substations, other infrastructure

CON Laws:Georgia lawmakers to renew debate over certificate of need laws regulating hospitals

“The money is usually gone well before we are notified,” he said. “Recovery is difficult.”

Senate Bill 84 is designed to avoid financial exploitation by letting financial advisors who spot something amiss in a pending transaction to head it off.

“This bill will give financial institutions the tools to be preemptive instead of waiting until after the fact when the money may be gone,” Hufstetler said. “There’s many horror stories of that out there, and we want to take care of them.”

The bill’s cosponsors include Republican Sens. Mike Dugan of Carrollton, Kay Kirkpatrick of Marietta, Ben Watson of Savannah, and Rick Williams of Milledgeville, and Democratic Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Comments / 4

default-avatar
friendlymentor
2d ago

Why would you act like Mr. Raffensperger is somehow wrong about this? He is looking out for seniors. He would never be recalled after standing up to Trump. He is a national hero, unlike the former guy.

Reply
4
Related
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount

“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
livingstonenterprise.net

Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state's high court

Georgia's highest court has upheld an election in which residents of a coastal community voted to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to either log in...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Here’s the reason this guy is no longer a Republican

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. | I was once a Republican Georgia county commissioner. Then I served as the chair of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Tax Committee. I’m no longer a Republican. Here’s one reason why. The GOP has become a fiscally irresponsible group. It does not...
GEORGIA STATE
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy