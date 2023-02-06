Read full article on original website
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
6 Vikings Who Vanished for Good
A handful of football players unceremoniously leave a football team each year and never really return anywhere else. Such players don’t explicitly retire, nor do they join other teams or practice squads. The 2021 Minnesota Vikings, the final rendition of the team led by Mike Zimmer, had six players...
Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
Four Thoughts on the Vikings Landing Brian Flores as Their Next Defensive Coordinator
Flores will bring a much-needed level of aggressiveness to the Vikings' defense.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Seems to Love the Vikings New Addition
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, passing the torch from Ed Donatell in 2022 to the former Miami Dolphins head coach in 2023. Flores spent 11 seasons in the Bill Belichick system with the Patriots before jumping to the big job in Miami, where he stayed for three seasons and totally revamped the Dolphins defense.
Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List
The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
Top 5 Free Agents the Vikings Must Pursue
Free agency is looming closer and closer every day. The Vikings have significant holes to fill on their roster, and to no one’s surprise, most of these holes are on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings defense was one of the worst in the league in 2022....
Report: Texans interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson
The Houston Texans are looking to the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff for an assistant to join coach DeMeco Ryans’ new staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have interviewed Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for a senior offensive assistant position on their staff. Johnson started...
How Did A.J. Green Fare against Minnesota?
On Monday afternoon, prolific NFL wide receiver A.J. Green hung up his cleats and called it quits. After an NFL career that spanned 11 seasons and saw Green work his way back from a 2019 ankle injury that kept him from participating, the former Georgia Bulldog has said goodbye to the league. For Vikings fans, they got to see him one last time in 2022.
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded
Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Aaron Rodgers Is Doing Aaron Rodgers Things Again
For the third consecutive offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide “what he’s going to do” about his playing future in suspenseful fashion. It started in 2021 when Rodgers reportedly wanted a trade out of Wisconsin but later changed his mind — and won an MVP award later that year.
Henry Lake says this is who the Timberwolves should trade at the deadline — it’s not who you think
As the NBA Trade Deadline grows near, many in the state and around the league are expecting the Minnesota Timberwolves to make some moves for at least one player. But who is the best option to trade?
NFL world reacts to Vikings' hiring of DC Brian Flores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play.
Report: Broncos' Target Brian Flores Takes Vikings DC Job
The Denver Broncos are still looking for a new defensive coordinator. With Ejiro Evero being allowed to leave and signing a contract subsequently with the Carolina Panthers ( with the same job title), Denver is looking for a new coach to man the defense under head coach Sean Payton. One...
Vikings Probably Have 1 Full Year to Capitalize with the New Guy
Here’s a not-so-secret revelation: the Minnesota Vikings hire of Brian Flores probably won’t last terribly long. Flores joined the Vikings on Monday after the team sought a replacement defensive coordinator for 18 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell grabbed Flores, a head coach for three years with the Miami Dolphins (2019-2021) and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh in 2022.
Vikings Get Another Last Minute Win with Flores Signing
The Vikings made news during Super Bowl week by signing Brian Flores to be their next defensive coordinator. As many of the potential DC choices for GM Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah were signed away by other teams, the situation grew a bit desperate and it appeared the Purple might have to settle for the in-house choice, Mike Pettine—not exactly a name to rile up the fanbase. But as things looked their grimmest, the Vikings signed Flores, who was considered at one time to be their first choice. Another last-minute scoring drive by the Vikings, so to speak.
Brian Flores Could Be Vikings Hero against Regression
No matter what happens in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft, OTAs, training camp, or preseason, the Minnesota Vikings will eventually be a consensus pick to regress next season — if they aren’t that pick already. Why? Well, Minnesota won 13 games in 2022 but finished the season...
Young Vikings Coach Interviews with Texans for 2023 Gig
Various Minnesota Vikings coaches are receiving attention around the league for offensive coordinator consideration. Brian Angelichio, Keenan McCardell, and Jerrod Johnson are among the contenders, interviewing for jobs with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And last weekend, Jerrod Johnson’s interview portfolio expanded...
