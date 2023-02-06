ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for identity theft, senior citizen fraud

By Marcela Chavez
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for using a senior citizen’s identity to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents show, between Sept. 2020 and Aug. 2021, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel of Fresno obtained the personally identifiable information of the victim and drained the victim’s savings, and applied for loans.

RELATED: DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

One of the loans was a Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) loan for disaster assistance related to a wildfire, DOJ says.

Stoffel’s scheme resulted in a loss of $420,000. According to prosecutors, he used the proceeds for personal expenses, including buying a new motorcycle, attending an NFL playoff game, and making purchases at retail stores.

Stoffel was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for bank fraud and identity theft.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

