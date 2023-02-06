Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye to Show With Incredible Photo
NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram and shared a photo telling the show’s fans goodbye. As you might know, the show has been canceled and will end after 14 seasons. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week....
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ star, dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and played Ralphie’s high-strung mother in “A Christmas Story,” died last month. She was 83. The “Absence of Malice” star’s family confirmed Friday that Dillon died in California on Jan. 9. A cause of death was not revealed. The Post could not immediately reach a family member for comment. Born in Arkansas on Oct. 13, 1939, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany and Chicago before joining the famed Second City troupe as the comedy club’s first coat check girl. She later moved to New York City, where she...
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions
Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
What people are saying about the death of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams
What was Cindy Williams best known for from “Laverne & Shirley?” What does “Laverne & Shirley” have to do with “Happy Days?” How did Cindy Williams die?
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Adam Sandler at UC before show, plus a surprise appearance from Chris Rock
Adam Sandler was in Bearcat territory. Sandler showed up at the University of Cincinnati on Monday before his Cincinnati show at Heritage Bank Center and UC women's tennis coach Eric Paul Toth has a photo to prove it. The actor and comedian announced that Queen City was on the list...
Popculture
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Jokes About the Perfect Actor to Take Over the Role
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny slated to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the beloved archaeologist, audiences are wondering what that could mean for the character going forward, and Ford himself has the perfect pick for the actor who could take over: Tom Selleck. This choice is actually a reference to the ...
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon
Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band are returning to NBC for the first time in 30 years to fill in for The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The special one-night event will take place this Friday, February 3rd while The Roots are in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Paramount+ & Prime Video Strike International ‘Star Trek’ Deal
Paramount and Prime Video have struck a Star Trek deal for the former’s international streamer outside Canada. Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature on the streamer later this month, while the third and final season of Picard will premiere day and date with the U.S. in Latin America on February 16 and in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland on February 17. South Korea will premiere at a later date. In addition to airing on Paramount+, Picard will also stream on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, while...
