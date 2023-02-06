Trent Dilfer Unimpressed With Feats by Brady, Rodgers, Current NFL QBs

The current UAB coach made the comment during the ESPN documentary “Bullies of Baltimore.”

Trent Dilfer is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who can thank most of his success to being a very good game manager. The fella knew what he was working with and didn’t try to do anything crazy.

What is a crazy, though, is a take he recently shared about Tom Brady , the seven-time Super Bowl-winning GOAT, and Aaron Rodgers , who has only one Super Bowl ring but is right up there in the GOAT discussion.

Dilfer shared his feelings during ESPN’s Bullies of Baltimore 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000 Ravens, saying:

“The modern-day game does not impress me. It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.

“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive. What’s impressive is what (old-school QBs) did.”

Seriously, he said that:

“Super easy” seems like a bit of a stretch to me. And “not impressive” is just wild.

NFL fans had reactions:

