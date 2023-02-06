'I could use a hug': Video shows Macomb County Sheriff's deputies offering help to man in need of emotional support

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – A pair of Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are receiving praise on social media after they helped a man in need of emotional support.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Thorne was recently called out to the scene of a car that was sitting on the side of the road. The caller was concerned for the driver’s safety and believed he may have been passed out.

When deputies showed up, they found the man, referred to by the pseudonym “Joe” to protect his identity, crying in his car. Joe pulled over on his way to work because he was “feeling down and just needed a break,” officials said.

After the man said he didn’t want to hurt himself and was just overwhelmed by several stressful issues, Deputy Thorne asked if there was anything he could do for him.

“I could use a hug,” Joe replied.

The sheriff’s office shared the emotional video on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says for about 20 minutes Deputy Thorne and Deptuty Parisek, both military veterans, sat with Joe and exchanged stories, helpful remedies, encouragement, and even a laugh at the end.

In the video the deputies are heard encouraging Joe to reach out for professional help. They also exchanged their personal information and told him they are available for support.

“Please remember that we are all human. We all have good days, bad days, and days that we feel we might not make it through. But you can,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post. “Never be afraid to reach out and make that phone call to hear a helpful voice on the other end.”

Anyone in need of emotional support can call the Macomb County Crisis Center 24/7 at 855-996-2264.