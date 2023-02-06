In addition to Alberga, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned both the Flames and Bruins when talking about Schenn in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “I mentioned before that Boston has looked at left-shot options such as Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov. The Bruins also appear to be considering Luke Schenn on the right. The Flames are believed to be in on Schenn too, although they might wait to see if it makes sense for them based on the standings. You can see the possibility because of Chris Tanev’s injuries. Tanev is as big a gamer as they come, but even he can’t overcome everything. There’s been a push from some in the Canucks organization to keep Schenn. I think it depends on what’s offered. If Vancouver deems it too low, they won’t move. But there’s plenty of interest, which generally pushes up the price.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO