New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Yardbarker
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
Yardbarker
Report: Flames and Bruins could be “leading contenders” in trade for Canucks’ Luke Schenn
In addition to Alberga, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned both the Flames and Bruins when talking about Schenn in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “I mentioned before that Boston has looked at left-shot options such as Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov. The Bruins also appear to be considering Luke Schenn on the right. The Flames are believed to be in on Schenn too, although they might wait to see if it makes sense for them based on the standings. You can see the possibility because of Chris Tanev’s injuries. Tanev is as big a gamer as they come, but even he can’t overcome everything. There’s been a push from some in the Canucks organization to keep Schenn. I think it depends on what’s offered. If Vancouver deems it too low, they won’t move. But there’s plenty of interest, which generally pushes up the price.”
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 9
* The two teams responsible for the last three Stanley Cup championships will be featured tonight on ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360 when the Avalanche visit the Lightning. * Players age 23 or younger played a crucial role in a Rangers victory, including a career-high three assists from...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker
Brock Boeser and Luke Schenn’s agent Ben Hankinson speaks about the future of his clients with the Canucks
As per usual, Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor continue to bring us some of the best agent information straight from the source. On Wednesday’s episode of Donnie & Dhali, they were joined by NHL agent Ben Hankinson to check in on the latest news surrounding his clients Brock Boeser and Luke Schenn. This, a day after Postmedia’s Ben Kuzma shared that Hankinson told him he’d spoken to the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild about trading for his client.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
NHL
Golden Knights go curling with their dads in Minnesota
The Vegas Golden Knights went from skating on ice to sliding on ice. Golden Knights players and their dads learned how to curl in Minnesota during their day off on Wednesday. The crew started the day watching a video about the fundamentals of the sport. Later, they hit the ice...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named MVP as Team Pacific wins 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Calgary Wranglers goaltender Dustin Wolf was named one of two MVPs of the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC on Monday evening. Wolf, 21, shared the Most Valuable Player award with San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal, his tandem partner with Team Pacific in the 3-on-3 tournament. The two goaltenders combined to stop 42 of 49 shots over 46 minutes of action.
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
Yardbarker
Swiss team looking to move on from former top Canucks prospect Jake Virtanen after altercation with teammate
Looks like Jake Virtanen could be on the move again. According to a report in Swiss newspaper Le Matin, the former NHL forward recently got into an altercation with a EHC Visp teammate on the bench during a second-tier Swiss league. Virtanen has been scratched for Visp’s last two games,...
