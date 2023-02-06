ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson wins Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammys

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29m7b2_0keQQELv00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Willie Nelson won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for ‘A Beautiful Time’ at the 2023 awards ceremony Sunday, according to the Grammys website.

Other nominees in the prestigious category were Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris, the website said.

An all-star concert in Los Angeles to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday was announced in January.

The concert will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday with all-star concert

Nelson started off the year on a high, but not like that.

The 89-year-old artist is busy releasing new content for his fans almost a month into 2023.

Some of that content includes the release of his new studio album “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love” March 3, and the release of a five-part film documentary, “Willie Nelson & Family.”

Willie Nelson starts off the year on a high

Additionally, Nelson joined Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for a commercial.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
CBS New York

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other

Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform 'Unholy' at 2023 Grammys — Watch

One of the most inescapable songs of the year just led to one of the Grammys‘ most talked-about moments. Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the stage on Sunday to perform “Unholy,” shortly after it won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And an introduction from Madonna? Iconic. And while we’re discussing special appearances, we should also note that several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni appeared on stage with Smith and Petras, including Season 7 winner Violet Chachki and Season 13 finalist Gottmik. Watch footage of Smith and Petras’ 2023 Grammys performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available: [Performance]...
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Makes Grammys Performance Debut With ‘Going, Going, Gone’

Sunday was a big night in music as artists from all genres came together to celebrate the 65th annual Grammy Awards. In attendance were a number of our favorite country music stars including Shania Twain, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, and more. Others in attendance include Luke Combs who not only came out to celebrate the annual event but also made his Grammys performance debut with his latest single, “Going, Going, Gone.”
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Join Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson For Special Performance At Grammy Awards

It’s safe to say country music will be very well-represented at the Grammy Awards this year. In addition to Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves taking the stage during the show, Chris Stapleton has been added to the lineup. According to Billboard, he’ll be joining two music legends in Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a special performance, which I’m sure will be a highlight of the show: Get ready! 🎶 GRAMMY winner @ChrisStapleton is performing at the #GRAMMYs. […] The post Chris Stapleton To Join Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson For Special Performance At Grammy Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
ETOnline.com

Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
KXAN

KXAN

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy