Willie Nelson wins Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammys

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Willie Nelson won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for ‘A Beautiful Time’ at the 2023 awards ceremony Sunday, according to the Grammys website.

Other nominees in the prestigious category were Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris, the website said.

An all-star concert in Los Angeles to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday was announced in January.

The concert will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Nelson started off the year on a high, but not like that.

The 89-year-old artist is busy releasing new content for his fans almost a month into 2023.

Some of that content includes the release of his new studio album “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love” March 3, and the release of a five-part film documentary, “Willie Nelson & Family.”

Additionally, Nelson joined Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for a commercial.

