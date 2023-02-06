Read full article on original website
Santa Maria Valley Man Sought for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend
A Tanglewood man is being sought after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times more than a week ago and likely fled the area. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood, west of Santa Maria, for an unknown emergency.
Santa Barbara Man Gets 25 Years to Life in Prison for 2019 Stabbing Death
A Santa Barbara man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for the 2019 fatal stabbing of an Eastside man, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. In late December, Igor Rai Ortiz, 22, pleaded guilty to the murder of 29-year-old Alberto Suarez Torres.
Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023
Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
Sheriff’s Office Adds Four Employees, Promotes Seven Staff Members
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6 welcomed four new employees and congratulated seven employees on their promotions. In a ceremony held in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, and attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members:
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Steve Fort Breaks Down County Housing Element, Glen Annie Golf Club, La Cumbre Plaza
Senior Planner Steve Fort offers an expert view into Santa Barbara County’s proposed housing sites, and talks the benefits of a La Cumbre Plaza specific plan, and the role the California Coastal Commission plays in the housing conversation, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Residents Apply for Storm-Related Federal Disaster Assistance
More than 1,000 residents have applied for storm-related FEMA assistance in Santa Barbara County, Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard said Tuesday. About $1.2 million has been approved so far, which is low compared with the number of applicants, and is expected to increase, she added. The Jan. 9 storm caused...
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Rainfall Replenishes Santa Barbara Water Supplies, But Planners Say Conservation Remains Key
Santa Barbara has enough water for at least the next three years, but city officials warn that the next drought is just around the corner. The City Council accepted a formal water update from the staff Tuesday, but the council also plans to return in the spring to rescind the Stage 2 Water Shortage Condition.
Santa Barbara Foundation Opens Nominations for 80th Person of the Year Awards
Organizers of the 80th Person of the Year Awards are requesting nominations of individuals or families who have gone above and beyond to benefit the Santa Barbara community, who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism or who demonstrate selfless leadership. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate...
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria
The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Mark Baird: Here’s How French Drains Can Keep Your House Dry
Q: Our home in Toro Canyon is cut into the slope of the hill and there is a cement wall against the hill that our wall is built on top of. During last month’s rains we had quite a bit of water flowing into our living room area under the baseboards that are against this wall.
Dinner Pays Tribute to Jim Clendenen, While Raising $100,000 for Local Charities
The Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner and Santa Barbara Wine Auction, hosted Feb. 4 by Jami and Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, raised $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. The event was attended by 110 guests from as far away...
Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council
The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program
Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Santa Barbara Pulls Away to CIF First-Round Victory, Plays 2nd Round at Home
Once it got into a rhythm in its zone offense, the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team pulled away from Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria for a 72-46 win in a CIF-SS Division 4AA first-round game on Wednesday night. “We got off to a bit of a sluggish start...
Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
Goleta Activates Updated City and Library Websites
Goleta has launched its refreshed city website, and Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website, which are now mobile friendly and more accessible. While enhancements will continue to be added over time, the city hopes the websites will be easier to navigate. City and library staff worked closely with Granicus,...
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Utility Work Starts on Ekwill Street and Fowler Road Extensions, and Hollister Avenue Bridge Project
Two Goleta City Capital Improvement projects, the Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions and Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation, are getting closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Feb. 6, construction work will begin to relocate utilities that are in conflict with the projects. When completed, the Ekwill Street & Fowler...
Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
