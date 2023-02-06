ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Maria Valley Man Sought for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

A Tanglewood man is being sought after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times more than a week ago and likely fled the area. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood, west of Santa Maria, for an unknown emergency.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023

Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project

A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria

The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council

The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Westmont Nursing Program

Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Activates Updated City and Library Websites

Goleta has launched its refreshed city website, and Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website, which are now mobile friendly and more accessible. While enhancements will continue to be added over time, the city hopes the websites will be easier to navigate. City and library staff worked closely with Granicus,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

