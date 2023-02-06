On a slightly sunny but extremely humid Tuesday morning in late January, Robert Earl James II was presented with The Savannah Country Day Distinguished Alumni Award. A lovely dinner filled with laughter and cheer as members of Country Day’s class of 1988 reminisced on their primary school experiences and family stories welcomed Mr. James and his daughter to Savannah for the ceremony the following day. It was an early morning start for the award recipient with a 5:45 am wakeup call; however, excitement brewed in the Alida lobby as he prepared his acceptance speech.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO