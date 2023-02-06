Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Top Teacher : Hana Hendrix
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Hana Hendrix teaches a freshman transition class at Claxton High School. Her class helps to give the building blocks and show pathways for 9th graders to be successful in high school. “Because I remember being in their shoes, Just looking back and seeing how far, I...
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Second murder of a transgender person raises question of safety
DURHAM, N.C. — When Vanity Reid Deterville first heard of KC Johnson's murder, it shocked her. “What I’m most appalled at is the fact that she was a resident of North Carolina, but her body was found on the banks of Savannah shore. Meaning she had been outcasted to be forgotten for weeks," Deterville said.
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham Day at the Ga. State Capitol focusing on completion of Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the State Capitol in Atlanta will be filled with members from the Savannah community. Each year, business leaders, community stakeholders and students take a trip up to speak with legislatures. One of the big spending priorities is right across the river at the Savannah Convention...
wtoc.com
Health Care for Homeless helping community every Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, doctors at Memorial Health will be heading out of the hospital to practice medicine. Once a week the group of doctors goes out into the community to provide health care to the homeless. It is a pretty simple concept. You can come here for free...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. officials seeing more teens vaping, starting tobacco screenings early
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC’s latest data, around 2.5 million teenagers in the United States use e-cigarettes, known as vapes. It’s a widespread issue and one that both health and school officials are keeping an eye on. A Liberty County nurse practitioner says that...
Savannah Tribune
SPD Announces Assistant Chief Appointments
Chief Lenny Gunther announced today the appointment of two permanent assistant chiefs to assist in leading the Savannah Police Department. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin will assume the permanent roles. In July 2022, Gunther was named interim chief and named both Adams and Gavin as interim assistant chiefs. They have served in those roles since that time.
Savannah Tribune
Robert James Receives Distinguished Alumni Award
On a slightly sunny but extremely humid Tuesday morning in late January, Robert Earl James II was presented with The Savannah Country Day Distinguished Alumni Award. A lovely dinner filled with laughter and cheer as members of Country Day’s class of 1988 reminisced on their primary school experiences and family stories welcomed Mr. James and his daughter to Savannah for the ceremony the following day. It was an early morning start for the award recipient with a 5:45 am wakeup call; however, excitement brewed in the Alida lobby as he prepared his acceptance speech.
wtoc.com
Free energy efficient workshops for Savannah residents
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can save some money at home with just a couple of small tweaks to your routine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Savannah is hosting workshops to help you in the process. This is a new program, all part of the 100 percent Savannah plan that...
Savannah Tribune
Special Black History Month Exhibit at Bull Street Library Featuring W.W. Law
This February, Live Oak Public Libraries is hosting a special award-winning exhibit highlighting the work of civil rights leader W.W. Law. In celebration of Black History Month, and in recognition of W.W. Law’s 100th birthday, Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail is presented in collaboration with Massie Heritage Center and the City of Savannah Municipal Archives, made possible by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members. They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City. Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
wtoc.com
2023 Savannah Irish Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is a little over a month away, but if your ready to get the festivities started you have a chance this weekend at the 20-23 Savannah Irish Festival. Joining us to tell you all about the return of this great event is...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
wtoc.com
Black History Month: Ebenezer African-American Cemetery
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It seemed like to me that the ancestors called me. Like they said, do something about this place,” Leroy Lloyd said. Lloyd is a self-appointed caretaker of a cemetery in Effingham County. The final resting place for some of the county’s first inhabitants....
WSAV-TV
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Coll Softball: Savannah State opens season with two …. The...
Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
wtoc.com
2023 Love Walk this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lace up your shoes and spread love!. The Wesley Community centers of Savannah is hosting their 2023 Love Walk to help those who are homeless and low income communities.
wtoc.com
Citizen’s Academy returns to Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police departments often cite trust from their community as one of the things they care about the most. To help develop that trust, twice a year the Hinesville Police Department puts on a Citizen’s Academy and this spring’s iteration is right around the corner.
