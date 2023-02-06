ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Report: Suns President Resigns Following Workplace Misconduct Probe

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxCKB_0keQPoyA00

He reportedly resigned from the organization Monday.

Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned from the organization following an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations that led to the ousting of former team owner Robert Sarver, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported Monday .

Rowley’s resignation comes less than two months after he informed a group of employees that he would not be resigning , claiming he was misrepresented in an ESPN story that detailed misconduct allegations going beyond Sarver, according to Holmes. In the Dec. 19 article, more than two dozen current and former Phoenix employees gave accounts of misconduct involving Rowley and other team executives.

Suns interim governor Sam Garvin reportedly notified team employees of Rowley’s departure in an internal email.

“I wanted to let you know that Jason Rowley made the decision to leave the organization,” Garvin wrote, via Holmes. “After almost 15 years of hard work and dedicated service, Jason felt that the transition in ownership created ideal timing to close this chapter of his professional journey and pursue new opportunities.

“We wish Jason the best and are appreciative of his tireless work on behalf of our organization.”

According to the report, Rowley is among several execs accused of mistreating women, some of whom were pregnant, as well as bullying and other acts of retaliation and intimidation. He departs the Suns after a lengthy tenure that began in 2007. He became the team’s chief operating officer in ’11, was promoted to team president the following year and was later named CEO in ’17. The ’22–23 season was Rowley’s 11th with the organization.

Monday’s news marked another seismic shift within the Suns organization following the investigation. The club is currently on the verge of a change in ownership, with a deal between Sarver and Mat Ishbia expected to be completed this week, per Holmes. Ishbia will reportedly be introduced as the team’s majority owner Wednesday morning after buying the Suns and the WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in late December that the Suns and Mercury were close to being sold to Ishbia, three months after Sarver pledged to sell the teams after he was suspended in the wake of the probe. Sarver received a one-year suspension and $10 million fine after the investigation revealed the 60-year-old displayed acts of racism and misogyny toward team employees on multiple occasions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers willing to trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker; but wouldn’t include Max Christie, Austin Reaves for Kyrie

With the NBA trade deadline less than four days away, we are slowly getting more and more details about what the Lakers are considering. And just like we have gotten reports about which teams the front office is eyeing as they look to improve the purple and gold’s postseason chances, we also are slowly receiving a few more details about how they view the rest of their roster in such discussions with opposing GMs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
PHOENIX, AZ
PIX11

Nets trade superstar Kevin Durant to Suns: reports

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the Suns added Durant to a starting lineup that already includes an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with center Deandre […]
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy