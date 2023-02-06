Read full article on original website
lansingcitypulse.com
Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election
LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Arab American News
Governor Whitmer and Democratic leaders announce largest tax break for Michiganders in decades
LANSING — Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate showcased the Lowering MI Costs Plan. This plan will deliver the largest tax breaks to Michiganders in decade as it rolls back the retirement tax, promotes the working families tax and distributes inflation relief checks to every taxpayer.
michiganradio.org
MI Dems delay vote on priority tax plan
A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s earned...
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care
In her first budget proposal to the new Democratic-controlled Legislature on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to boost spending for childcare, birth control, school meals and more. In a phone interview with the Michigan Advance on Monday morning, the governor characterized her Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget plan as being both “bold” and addressing Michigan’s […] The post Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
mymichiganbeach.com
20 Best Lake Michigan Beaches 2023
Michigan’s stunning Lake Michigan beaches are one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Michigan claims more than 3,000 miles of coastline, which means endless miles of sandy shore for you to explore. It’s a unique coastline: a mix of towering sand dunes that slope gently into the aqua water...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Whitmer budget to propose $300M plan for personalized tutoring
Good morning, today is Monday. Shall we get to the news? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will present her 2024 budget on Wednesday at the Capitol and it will include a $300 million proposal to offer personalized tutoring to every K-12 student in the state. Whitmer is also expected to propose that tens of millions of...
9 Republican lawmakers lead anti-vaccine rally at Pfizer headquarters
PORTAGE, MI — At the Pfizer headquarters on Monday, Feb. 6, protesters brought a truck with a digital sign, reading: “Dear Pfizer employees - Follow your conscience! We stand with you! Share your stories!”. The truck offered an email address for Pfizer employees to speak on a condition...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
