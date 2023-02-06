Read full article on original website
Marsha James McDougal
2d ago
Great job BCPD. Our neighborhood needs to be safe again. Thanks to the Officer(s) that got them.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman used victim’s gun to shoot at them, arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a shooting Sunday night. Police say they responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female with a handgun. Investigators determined...
KTBS
Court records shed light on SPD officer, shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused in the shooting death of an unarmed man was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing today on a use of force complaint. Information on the complaint against Officer Alexander Tyler was not immediately available; however, the hearing has been postponed. Tyler, 23,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile unconscious
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man accused of strangling a juvenile victim until she lost consciousness. Curtis Clark, 45, was arrested by Shreveport police detectives after a warrant was issued for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury. The alleged incident occurred on...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
Man charged with domestic violence after stabbing woman, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police found him in a parking lot near where he allegedly stabbed a woman. According to police, 36-year-old Bruce Johnson was arrested on February 4 after they were called to the 1500 block of Line Avenue about a domestic abuse incident.
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate
Louisiana authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport officer and hope eventually to release police footage of the encounter, said state police leading a probe of the encounter.
KTBS
Mooringsport man convicted of gun, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. He's guilty of possession...
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
KTBS
Man arrested for shooting in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. - An arrest was made after a shooting left one man injured in Miller County on Sunday. Miller County Deputies responded to a shots fired call with injuries in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspect had fled the scene. The...
Mooringsport Man Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday, February 7, 2023, of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was found guilty by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. Blow was found...
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
Comments / 1