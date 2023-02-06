Where to watch the Super Bowl in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to add to their trophy case when they meet in Super Bowl LVII , which will be televised on FOX40 in the Sacramento area.

The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl title while the Chiefs are seeking their second championship in four years.

Whether you’re rooting for the Eagles or the Chiefs or just want to see a good game, here are the watch parties in the Sacramento area.

• Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX 40 in the Sacramento area

Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social at the Downtown Commons is hosting a watch party on Super Bowl Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. and an after-party with a DJ will follow after the game finishes.

The watch party is free to attend, as the game will be shown across the screens at Punch Bowl Social. A general admission ticket doesn’t guarantee a seat or table, so the bar and restaurant recommend arriving early.

VIP tickets are also being sold, granting access to Punch Bowl Social’s VIP lounge where the game will be shown on a projector screen.

The VIP tickets are being sold for $70, which also includes a buffet and two drink tickets per person. Drink options include beer, wine, and cocktails.

Tickets for the watch party can be bought online.

1913 Lounge

CMC Management Group is hosting a Super Bowl watch party at the 1913 Lounge on 1913 Del Paso Boulevard.

The game will be shown on a projector screen and on three televisions with an outdoor area available. Food truck Delicious Dishez will be on site.

The event is for 21-and-over only and general admission is free, but reserved seating is $20. All sales are final and non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Ticket holders will receive a refund for the face value of a ticket if the event is canceled.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo

Another option to watch the game is Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo, which will offer drink specials for the Big Game.

Doors at Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo will open at 2:30 p.m. and there will be no cover charge. The game will be shown on a 10-foot projector screen and a 60-inch flatscreen television.

According to the bar and restaurant’s Instagram page, a $10 quarter-pound burger and tater tots will be sold during the game along with $1 Stoney apple shots and $3 tall cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The watch party will also include line dancing and dance lessons.

Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo is located at 1320 Del Paso Boulevard in Old North Sacramento.

Russell Ranch

In Folsom, Russell House in Russell Ranch is throwing a watch party for the Super Bowl from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the Eventbrite page, the event is a family fun event with food, games an open bar. The watch party is located off Highway 50 at 148– Russell Ranch Road in Folsom and tickets are sold out.

