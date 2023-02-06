ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Morning Sun

Family of man shot by cop asks Tribe for answers

Relatives of a man reportedly shot by police Saturday night are seeking answers from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials but are getting nowhere. Tribal member Steven Pego got the call “every parent dreads” Saturday night – that his son might have been shot by police. In the hours...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

4 suspects charged in Coopersville smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The four suspects accused of burglarizing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning have been arraigned. The incident happened Feb. 6 at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). We’re told two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

Douglas police: 2 hospitalized after fleeing officer in stolen car

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after fleeing from Douglas police in a stolen car Sunday night. The Douglas Police Department (DPD) says one of their officers conducted a traffic stop before 10:30 p.m. after observing suspicious activity inside a car near Main Street and Bluestar Highway. We’re...
DOUGLAS, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Bomb squad recovers device in downtown Plainwell

A call from a concerned citizen resulted in representatives from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad collecting a device from downtown Plainwell on Friday, Feb. 3. Members of the bomb squad ultimately determined the device appeared to be safe and that the public was never in any danger, but it was taken for further analysis as a precaution.
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
PORTAGE, MI
iheart.com

Animals dead in Ottawa County barn fire

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Firefighters say some animals were killed in Ottawa County's Wright Township in a barn fire this morning. It broke out on Arthur Street around 4:15 a.m. The barn was destroyed. Firefighters say around 30 animals were inside. No people were hurt.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy