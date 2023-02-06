Read full article on original website
Mosaic CCDA To Announce Construction Launch in Spring Of 2023 for Transformation CenterMOSAICCCDABenton Harbor, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
WWMTCw
Portage Police drone tracks down suspect in the woods after fleeing officers
PORTAGE, Mich. — One man is in custody, after the City of Portage Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Wednesday night. Police responded to the incident around 6:15 p.m., according to Portage Police. The incident ended near Dogwood Drive and Valleywood Lane. Portage...
City of Grand Rapids files to dismiss Lyoya wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the City of Grand Rapids have filed a legal motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against them by family members of Patrick Lyoya.
Fox17
Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Teen sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo home invasion, armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – After her world was turned upside down, a Kalamazoo 21-year-old triple-checks her window and door locks every night, trying to find a sense of security. The woman spoke about how she’s lost her independence during the sentencing of Montell Durden-Parker on Monday, Feb. 6. Durden-Parker, now 18, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and first-degree home invasion last December.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
Disappearance of Portage mother of 8 now considered a homicide case
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the case Wednesday afternoon, saying they are officially investigating Heather Kelley’s disappearance as a homicide case.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Morning Sun
Family of man shot by cop asks Tribe for answers
Relatives of a man reportedly shot by police Saturday night are seeking answers from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials but are getting nowhere. Tribal member Steven Pego got the call “every parent dreads” Saturday night – that his son might have been shot by police. In the hours...
Fox17
4 suspects charged in Coopersville smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The four suspects accused of burglarizing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning have been arraigned. The incident happened Feb. 6 at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). We’re told two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old...
Fox17
Douglas police: 2 hospitalized after fleeing officer in stolen car
DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after fleeing from Douglas police in a stolen car Sunday night. The Douglas Police Department (DPD) says one of their officers conducted a traffic stop before 10:30 p.m. after observing suspicious activity inside a car near Main Street and Bluestar Highway. We’re...
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
Fox17
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
Fox17
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Bomb squad recovers device in downtown Plainwell
A call from a concerned citizen resulted in representatives from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad collecting a device from downtown Plainwell on Friday, Feb. 3. Members of the bomb squad ultimately determined the device appeared to be safe and that the public was never in any danger, but it was taken for further analysis as a precaution.
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
iheart.com
Animals dead in Ottawa County barn fire
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Firefighters say some animals were killed in Ottawa County's Wright Township in a barn fire this morning. It broke out on Arthur Street around 4:15 a.m. The barn was destroyed. Firefighters say around 30 animals were inside. No people were hurt.
