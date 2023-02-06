Read full article on original website
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago
No problem pay the Cherokee Indians and the 600,000 Union Soldiers families that died in the Civil War first .
Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate
Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
cobbcountycourier.com
Charles Ford withdraws from Mableton mayoral race
Cobb County distributed the following public information release this afternoon:. Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has withdrawn from the race, and his name will not appear on the ballot. Charles Ford had qualified for Mableton Mayor. Eveler says Mr. Ford...
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
A member of the committee tasked with helping guide the future of Atlanta’s public safety training center is challenging...
Appeal filed against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center land disturbance permit
ATLANTA — An official appeal has been lodged against the permit that would allow the building of an Atlanta police and fire training center - which has been the subject of a more than yearlong protest movement that refers to it as "Cop City" - to move forward. The...
Morehouse professors join the fight against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA — The opposition to the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center continues to grow and Morehouse professors are now among the latest to join the fight. “A physical facility to the tune of $90 million is off cue with what is happening in terms of social justice,” Morehouse professor Stephane Dunn said.
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Approves Budget for Reparations Task Force
The research task force is believed to be the first-ever county-led reparations group to receive funding. Funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force has officially been approved. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners moved forward to include funding in the 2023 budget for the task force during a 4 to 3 vote during its January 18 meeting. The budget was approved for $250,000 after a preliminary cycle of research that was completed over the course of more than a year.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
School going above and beyond to help students and families in need
A metro Atlanta high school is looking out for students and their families by providing them with essential needs for free.
Henry County cuts ribbon on new elections, voter registration office
Henry County on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new space for its election and voter registration office....
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Black-owned Atlanta-based bank to join FDIC celebrates it’s legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Headquartered in Atlanta, Citizens Trust Bank has been serving its community since 1921. “Our founding fathers gave us a vision, a vision that is still relevant 100 years later,” said Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. As the country celebrates...
'We're not speaking up enough' | Metro Atlanta rabbi says not enough being done to stop antisemitism in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police are investigating antisemitic literature left in neighborhoods with Jewish neighbors, a metro Atlanta rabbi said it opens an opportunity to have a conversation with the perpetrators and the overall community. "There are so many things that always cross my mind when...
WMAZ
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS. The city of Griffin, which is...
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Clayton County Public School students to receive free mental health services, counseling
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many Clayton County Public School students will receive free mental health services and counseling – through a brand-new partnership. The district received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a five-year program. Graduate students from three metro Atlanta universities: Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
