Fulton County, GA

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago

No problem pay the Cherokee Indians and the 600,000 Union Soldiers families that died in the Civil War first .

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate

Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Charles Ford withdraws from Mableton mayoral race

Cobb County distributed the following public information release this afternoon:. Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has withdrawn from the race, and his name will not appear on the ballot. Charles Ford had qualified for Mableton Mayor. Eveler says Mr. Ford...
MABLETON, GA
fultoncountyga.gov

Fulton County Approves Budget for Reparations Task Force

The research task force is believed to be the first-ever county-led reparations group to receive funding. Funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force has officially been approved. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners moved forward to include funding in the 2023 budget for the task force during a 4 to 3 vote during its January 18 meeting. The budget was approved for $250,000 after a preliminary cycle of research that was completed over the course of more than a year.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Black-owned Atlanta-based bank to join FDIC celebrates it’s legacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Headquartered in Atlanta, Citizens Trust Bank has been serving its community since 1921. “Our founding fathers gave us a vision, a vision that is still relevant 100 years later,” said Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. As the country celebrates...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

