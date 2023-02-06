Read full article on original website
Parents Object to Characterization of Their Families and Schoolhouse Children as ‘Victims”
Part of a Developing Story: Chaffee County Working Parents Cope With the Manner in Which The Schoolhouse was Closed and Struggle to Find Childcare. It’s been more than two weeks, and most working parents of The Schoolhouse children have yet to find childcare. When the Chaffee Department of Human...
Lovato and Rodriguez cases combined, motions hearing and jury trial set.
Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez’ criminal cases were combined today by Park County-based District 11 Judge Brian Green. Lovato and Rodriguez are being charged with Child Abuse and Failure to Report Child abuse stemming from the January 25 investigation and closure of the Poncha Springs Schoolhouse daycare facility. Judge...
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Explains Licensing Reporting
The Licensing Log Style and the Charges Leveled at The Schoolhouse. Some conflicting and confusing information regarding the closure and charges filed in connection with The Schoolhouse and the Chaffee Childcare Initiative was shared by one of our [broadcast] fellow Colorado News Collaborative members, and then picked up locally by Heart of the Rockies Radio. Something about it didn’t make sense; especially the list of infractions termed, ‘consistent and repeated’ licensing violations that were nowhere to be found in the Chaffee Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Chaffee County Republican Central Committee Announces Organizational Meetings
In a release on Monday, February 6, the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee announced that it would hold the Republican Party organizational meetings at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meetings begin promptly at 10:00. The meeting is set for the Poncha Springs...
CCEDC Members Get Local, State, National Economic Overview
Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) heard an extensive in-depth review of current economic trends Friday from noted economist Dr. Richard L. Wobbekind at the annual EDC session on Friday, January 3, at the Salida SteamPlant. The program was billed as an opportunity for members to gain insights into the...
Chaffee Dems Announce Biennial Reorg Meeting
As reported last week by Ark Valley Voice, the dates for the official, biennial reorganization meetings for the political parties are being organized. County parties for Democrats and Republicans hold officer elections in the first couple weeks of February. State Parties meet in March and April. In February of each...
Salida City Council Work Session Scheduled for February 6
The Salida City Council is holding a work session this evening at 6:00 p.m. There are two items on the agenda: An update on the Poncha Boulevard design and construction planning, and consideration of the results of an online survey conducted between January 9 and 23 of the City of Salida November, 2022 election results.
Salida City Council Meeting Tonight
The Salida City Council holds its first regular meeting of the month at 6:00 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 7. Among the items listed on the consent agenda are: approval for a special events permit for the “Monarch Madams”, approval to reduce the Performance Guarantee amount for the Salida RV Resort, transfer of entitlements from the Harriet Alexander Field to the Craig-Moffat Airport, and awarding contracts for the Poncha Boulevard Street Reconstruction Project.
The Salida Park Tree Plan is Critical for Protection of the Salida Canopy
The Salida Park Tree Plan was written by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) for the City of Salida with these main objectives: determine the size and species of trees in Salida’s parks, create maps of tree locations, and determine immediate and suggested management needs. The inventory was conducted...
Chaffee Patriots Program to Feature ‘Patriotic Comedians’
While not exactly defining what or who is a “patriotic comedian,” the Chaffee Patriots group has announced this as the program theme for their Friday, February 10 meeting. The movie night program begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs to 8:00 p.m. in the Church Hall of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, at 118 South Gunnison Avenue, Buena Vista.
Salida High School Scholarship Night Set for May 15
Parents and friends of Salida High School (SHS) students can set their calendars now for SHS Scholarship Night. This week the school administration set the night of May 15 for the community to honor its top graduating students. “We want to make sure we are doing our best to connect...
