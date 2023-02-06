ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Van Beek: Anatomy of an arrest — detention

Unless they work in law enforcement, have been a victim, or have an arrest record, most people are unfamiliar with what happens from arrest to courtroom. This is the second of a three-part series. Part I was an overview of the amazing work done by the victim services unit. This part is on the innovative programs we have established within our detention center. Our final section will be on the brave work of our patrol division.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announces January 2023 Character, Courage and Commitment Athlete and Staff Award winners￼

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has as its core values character, courage and commitment — the 3C’s. These values are always at the forefront of everything its staff imparts on and expects of its athletes both on and off-snow. This month, SSCV honors Severin Richaud as its 3C January Athlete Award winner and Brad Kreuz as its 3C January Staff Award winner.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security

I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Gratitude for the community

This January marked my eight-year anniversary of moving to the Vail Valley after spending a lifetime in Chicago. It has prompted even deeper reflection on how special this place truly is. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I moved here for the winter but stayed for the summer.” I’ve always said,...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation opens outdoor ice rink in Edwards

For the third consecutive year, the outdoor ice rink is back at Mountain Recreation’s Edwards’ Field House. The community will have free daily access for public skating and hockey until lights out at 9 p.m. The rink has been moved to the baseball fields just east of the...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Christian defeats Vail Mountain School 64-47

Jack Pryor provided interior stability, Will Neumann shut down the opposing star, Theo Moritz was the spark and Quinn Downey eventually got his points. The result: Vail Christian rolled over Vail Mountain School 64-47 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two teams with undefeated Western Slope League records. “First...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers

On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose

Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’

Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award

A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Prep notebook: Huskies hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville

The Battle Mountain boys hockey team is still in search of its first league win of the season after a busy weekend at Dobson Arena. Despite opening with a 1-0 lead, Saturday’s high-energy, physical game — the Huskies third straight — against Steamboat Springs ended with a 3-2 loss after the Sailors scored two second-period goals. Battle Mountain was aggressive against the No. 4-ranked Sailors, peppering goalie Rush Hale with 32 shots on goal.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships

Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Norton: Rising above the noise

Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Artisanal glassblowing event returns to Minturn

The Vail Cup Collector’s Club is back for a sixth year with an all-day event featuring glassblowing artists performing live demonstrations and creating collaborative projects. With a stacked lineup of artists, the club offers not only the opportunity to get to know and watch glassblowers work up close, but also to share your passion for “Cup Life” and all things glass with fellow collectors.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy