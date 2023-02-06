Read full article on original website
Van Beek: Anatomy of an arrest — detention
Unless they work in law enforcement, have been a victim, or have an arrest record, most people are unfamiliar with what happens from arrest to courtroom. This is the second of a three-part series. Part I was an overview of the amazing work done by the victim services unit. This part is on the innovative programs we have established within our detention center. Our final section will be on the brave work of our patrol division.
FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:20 a.m., a caller reported they were outside the high school and armed with a...
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announces January 2023 Character, Courage and Commitment Athlete and Staff Award winners￼
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has as its core values character, courage and commitment — the 3C’s. These values are always at the forefront of everything its staff imparts on and expects of its athletes both on and off-snow. This month, SSCV honors Severin Richaud as its 3C January Athlete Award winner and Brad Kreuz as its 3C January Staff Award winner.
Engagement for Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe
Mark and Jacqueline Scott of Vail, CO announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe, son of William O’Keefe of Pocasset, MA and Joan Blake of North Attleboro, MA. Kasha is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, Bucknell University and...
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security
I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
Move over, Ravinos: Scores of ski clubs in Vail for National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary summit
The high-flying Ravinos aren’t the only ski club in Vail this week. Look around the slopes and you’re likely to see dozens of different insignias embroidered on the backs of jackets, bearing the names of ski clubs from across the country. It’s all part of the National Brotherhood...
Letter: Gratitude for the community
This January marked my eight-year anniversary of moving to the Vail Valley after spending a lifetime in Chicago. It has prompted even deeper reflection on how special this place truly is. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I moved here for the winter but stayed for the summer.” I’ve always said,...
Mountain Recreation opens outdoor ice rink in Edwards
For the third consecutive year, the outdoor ice rink is back at Mountain Recreation’s Edwards’ Field House. The community will have free daily access for public skating and hockey until lights out at 9 p.m. The rink has been moved to the baseball fields just east of the...
Summit School District meeting sees swell of support for LGBTQ+ resolution while others remain opposed
Around 150 people gathered in-person, and more than 120 appeared online, during a Jan. 31 Summit School District meeting to voice support and opposition to a resolution passed by the district’s Board of Education in October that reaffirmed — in part — its commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
Vail Christian defeats Vail Mountain School 64-47
Jack Pryor provided interior stability, Will Neumann shut down the opposing star, Theo Moritz was the spark and Quinn Downey eventually got his points. The result: Vail Christian rolled over Vail Mountain School 64-47 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two teams with undefeated Western Slope League records. “First...
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award
A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Prep notebook: Huskies hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville
The Battle Mountain boys hockey team is still in search of its first league win of the season after a busy weekend at Dobson Arena. Despite opening with a 1-0 lead, Saturday’s high-energy, physical game — the Huskies third straight — against Steamboat Springs ended with a 3-2 loss after the Sailors scored two second-period goals. Battle Mountain was aggressive against the No. 4-ranked Sailors, peppering goalie Rush Hale with 32 shots on goal.
Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living.
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Artisanal glassblowing event returns to Minturn
The Vail Cup Collector’s Club is back for a sixth year with an all-day event featuring glassblowing artists performing live demonstrations and creating collaborative projects. With a stacked lineup of artists, the club offers not only the opportunity to get to know and watch glassblowers work up close, but also to share your passion for “Cup Life” and all things glass with fellow collectors.
