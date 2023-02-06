Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley.
Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates as we continue to learn more about this shooting.
