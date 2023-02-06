Read full article on original website
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Highs winds, rain chances ahead into Thursday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A warm front in southern Kentucky will gradually lift northward into Wednesday night. Ahead of this front, spotty showers or drizzle looks possible, otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Lows are mild as temperatures only drop into the low 50s. While we hold onto...
On alert for strong storms overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big wind maker will blow across Kentucky today. This is a really solid wind event. We are tracking wind speeds around 20-30 MPH and gusts that could reach up to 50 MPH. This is the kind of wind that can blow patio furniture around or any other items that you don’t have strapped down. These winds will wrap up as a cold front makes its way through central & eastern Kentucky.
‘Very windy conditions’ expected for NKY area Thursday
Batten down the hatches, because windy conditions are rolling into the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area Thursday. Per the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system is moving into the area bringing “very windy conditions” with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Gusts are expected to start around 10 a.m. and end around 6 p.m.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds On The Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy and mild setup for the next few days as a powerful storm system rumbles in. This will be followed by a colder system to start the upcoming weekend and that may bring some flakes into the area. Temps out there today...
Kentucky weather today: Breezy and mild, shower chance returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Don’t expect the abundant sunshine that we had yesterday. Instead, we’ll have more clouds than sunshine today as a cold front moves into the state this afternoon. The front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but spotty showers are possible later in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
Evening weather forecast: 2/8/2023
Kentucky is in a very warm, very windy pattern that should sustain itself until this weekend when a cold front and a digging ridge blow the heavy winds away. A coach and a player with Kentucky ties will make an appearance in the big game on Sunday. Morning weather forecast:...
Streak of Rain Chances Starts Tomorrow
Today doesn't really look much like a Monday out there does it? Lots of sunshine to start our day with high clouds moving in for the rest of the afternoon and temperatures in the mid 50s. I think I can speak for all of us and say we'll take that in early February!
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk. It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky. You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling...
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare
A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children dead and sending six to the hospital. 2 children dead after bus runs into Canada daycare. A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children...
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. A coach and a player with Kentucky ties will make an appearance in the big game on Sunday. Morning weather forecast: 2/9/23. Kentucky weather today: Windy...
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
