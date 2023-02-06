ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miraculous Is Now Streaming All Seasons on Disney+

By Megan Peters
 2 days ago

It looks like Miraculous just got a lot easier to binge, everyone. Not long ago, fans were told the animated series planned to consolidate its streaming avenues, and that report was right on the money. After all, every season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir have joined Disney+ , so you can binge the superhero show ASAP.

The move happened at the start of February, so you can now find all five seasons streaming. With over 100 episodes to binge, it will take fans a bit to run through the Zagtoon title, but season five is proving to be worth it. After all, the season explores a new relationship dynamic between Marinette and Adrien all while pitting the pair against new foes.

If you have not watched any of Miraculous, you have time to catch up with the series before its first movie drops. The movie is expected to be released before long as series creator Jeremy Zag has shared footage of Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie online. At this point, it is unclear if Disney+ will hold the rights to stream the film or whether Netflix will hold on to the IP despite losing all the seasons this year. For now, we've got time to make our guesses and re-watch the series to prepare.

For those unfamiliar with the show, no sweat! You can check out the official synopsis for Miraculous below to get all the details:

"Marinette and Adrien live what appears to be a normal life: going to school and dealing with friends, family and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, using superpowers gained with the help of their magical pets! Hawk Moth is using his evil energy to transform normal people into supervillains, so our two heroes need to use all their skills to defeat him! And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other... though neither knows the other's secret identity! It will take a lot (friendship, teamwork, and skill) to outwit Hawk Moth and keep Paris safe!"

Have you had the chance to check out Miraculous yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .

