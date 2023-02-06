Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
WSVN-TV
Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. Late Monday night, Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed the victim was a student at the school, but the shooting happened off campus. The shooting happened around 4:15...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot Northeast Miami-Dade; victim found in Pembroke Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Miami-Dade Police are investigating a scene at County Line Road and Barrack Obama Boulevard riddled with bullet casings, Wednesday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police officials said that the shooting involved two...
WSVN-TV
Jackson Hospital in North Miami introduces its first facility assistance dog
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Hospital in North Miami is getting a little help from their newest team member, Harmony. She’s a golden retriever, and Jackson’s first-ever facility assistance dog. Staff threw a welcome party for Harmony, and she was able to get a special work badge. “She will...
850wftl.com
High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus
MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after armed assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men, including a former NFL player, have been arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel, and when they were asked to move, they pulled a gun on the manager. The group was arrested Monday after...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured
MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
2 NE Miami-Dade pet boutique employees, good Samaritan stop woman who swiped pricey puppy
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
NBC Miami
Brickell Bridge Reopens After Being Closed for Hours for Miami Police Investigation
The Brickell Bridge was closed for hours Wednesday while Miami Police were conducting an investigation. Officials tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that the bridge was temporarily closed from Southeast 5th Street to 7th Street. The bridge was closed into the early afternoon. Police tweeted around 2:15 p.m. that it was reopened...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile, at least 1 adult hospitalized after being struck by car in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a juvenile and at least one adult to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th...
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
Comments / 1