Miami Gardens, FL

CBS Miami

Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus

MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

