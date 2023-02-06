Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
53,000 pounds of sausage recalled: Throw away these brands if they’re in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Over 400 Breakfast Products Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
The recalled products include many ready-to-eat items sold in January.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET
Check Your Fridge: Over 50,000 Pounds of Salami, Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
You might want to rethink that charcuterie board at your next dinner party. Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Sunday.
Recall alert: More than 400 products including sandwiches, yogurt, snacks recalled
Sandwiches, wraps and other products are being recalled over Listeria concerns.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Boar’s Head brand among 52,000 pounds of Italian cold cuts recalled after listeria found
Frederik by Meijer is also among the five brands of Italian meat combinations recalled.
Popculture
Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled
Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it
A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
Hundreds of food products recalled due to Listeria concerns
Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday. The Fresh Ideation Group, which is based in Baltimore, Md., is recalling food products sold from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, according to an announcement released by the FDA. The announcement said that all…
More than 400 sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, desserts, salads recalled over listeria concern
More than 400 products including sandwiches, fruit and desserts with various brand names have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh Ideation Food Group of Baltimore, Maryland, recalled the foods that were sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Allrecipes.com
Over 400 Grab-and-Go Foods Are Being Recalled From Grocery and Airport Shelves
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling over 400 products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 due to a possible Listeria contamination. The recall impacts ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, salads, fruit cups, wraps, yogurts, snacks, and other similar products. According to the Feb. 3 announcement from the company, these packaged foods were sold in, "retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with airport providers."
foodsafetynews.com
Ready-to-eat sausages recalled after inspection finds Listeria on production surfaces
Daniele International LLC, of Mapleville, RI, is recalling 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement. FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces...
KMZU
Daniele International LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2023 – Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE sausage products were produced...
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
The recall is due to listeria concerns.
Comments / 0