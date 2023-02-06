ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Police investigating shooting outside gas station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Further details on the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if a suspect is in custody. This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. if you have photos...
ATLANTA, GA
Police release photo of suspect in Republic Lounge owner's killing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend. Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon. The shooting happened Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta police release body cam video of 'Cop City' clash

The Atlanta Police Department has released body cam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the proposed site of the city’s public safety training facility, where environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed. So far, authorities have said Teran was inside a tent at the site...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
ATLANTA, GA
Body found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Medical Examiners' Office has identified the human remains found Monday on Highway 316 as 16-year-old Susana Morales. Police said the teen's family reported her missing late July. "It does look like she has been there for some period of time," Jennifer Richter of...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.

