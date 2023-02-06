Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of attempting to kidnap baby on Beltline to appear in court
ATLANTA - A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is set to return to court Thursday morning. Declarence McGhee, 31, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery. Atlanta police say the charges stem from an incident in April 2022...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with assaulting and threatening pregnant woman in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman and threatening her after she talked to the authorities. Investigators with the Clayton County police department say Abdul Sesay is charged with terroristic threats, harassing phone calls, and felony battery. The charges stem...
fox5atlanta.com
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
fox5atlanta.com
Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists. In recent case in Coweta...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting outside gas station in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Further details on the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if a suspect is in custody. This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. if you have photos...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release photo of suspect in Republic Lounge owner's killing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend. Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon. The shooting happened Saturday...
wabe.org
Atlanta police release body cam video of 'Cop City' clash
The Atlanta Police Department has released body cam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the proposed site of the city’s public safety training facility, where environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed. So far, authorities have said Teran was inside a tent at the site...
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Fight that led to deadly double shooting may have started on a school bus, witnesses say
The 15-year-old shooter is still on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Republic Lounge murder: Brother of Michael Gidewon breaks silence, offers his own reward
ATLANTA - Just hours after Atlanta Police identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend, the brother of the victim has broken his silence, penning a message to the killer and offering his own reward for his capture. Investigators say they are looking...
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Medical Examiners' Office has identified the human remains found Monday on Highway 316 as 16-year-old Susana Morales. Police said the teen's family reported her missing late July. "It does look like she has been there for some period of time," Jennifer Richter of...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman strangled to death in Gainesville; suspected killer on the run
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29 paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County cracking down on aggressive drivers
Coweta County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate. Deputies say they are starting to see some progress.
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted in assault of Clayton County girl may be fleeing to Virginia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a suspect they say is on the run after assaulting a girl last year. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Dec. 22, officers received a report of an assault on a juvenile girl in the Riverdale area.
