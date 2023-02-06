For a team that’s currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and losers of their last 3 games, there’s plenty of excitement to be had surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s because now, after the NBA trade deadline, there is reason to believe the 25-31 team can now go on a run to end the season, with that run hopefully starting in Saturday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors. when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and maybe even Davon Reed are set to make their debuts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO