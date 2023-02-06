Read full article on original website
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers
We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: 2023 NFL Draft Targets, NFL Free Agency Targets + Brad Holmes
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:12 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 8:46 PMhi im meu200bHey mike are you going to do a stream during the NFL awards show? :) Welcome to live chat! Remember to...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
Rapid Recap: Bucks 115, Lakers 106
Amidst the hoopla of deadline day, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers actually played a basketball game! Though recently christened all-time leading scorer LeBron James sat with “ankle soreness,” the Bucks utilized a big second half to win their ninth straight game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 38 points on 23 shots.
The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report
The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline. ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free...
Jayhawks In the NBA and G League
With the NBA’s trade deadline in the rearview mirror and the All-Star game weekend just ahead, it is a good time to see how the current crop of Kansas Jayhawks playing in the NBA and G League are doing. Ochai Agbaji – Utah Jazz. Ochai has played in...
Extremely shorthanded, post-deadline Lakers fall short vs. Bucks
In a schedule loss to end all schedule losses, the Lakers — depleted by both LeBron James’ injury absence and an extremely active NBA trade deadline — fell to Milwaukee on Thursday night, 115-106. L.A. did their best to keep up with Milwaukee, but in the second...
Bulls vs. Nets game preview and thread: total disaster of a franchise set to face Brooklyn
It would be even worse if it wasn’t so predictable. The Bulls are not a serious franchise with real expectations. They literally do nothing, and then give a press conference that is effectively a giant “fuck off, and don’t bother me” message to the fanbase. From the non-quotes to the body language, Karnisovas just gave off total loser energy and inspired as much confidence in the fanbase as his team has this season.
Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: New look
For a team that’s currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and losers of their last 3 games, there’s plenty of excitement to be had surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s because now, after the NBA trade deadline, there is reason to believe the 25-31 team can now go on a run to end the season, with that run hopefully starting in Saturday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors. when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and maybe even Davon Reed are set to make their debuts.
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite
Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market
CLEVELAND – By late Thursday evening, the only acquisition Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two straight days of working the phones, but unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations a bit worn down. Not...
Super Bowl picks and predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for Super Bowl LVII!. So-called experts seem to be relatively split on the winner of this game. Of course, it should no surprise that everyone here at BGN is taking the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5). Nobody...
Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Safeties
Draft season is here, ladies and gentleman, and BTSC is excited to bring you our exclusive NFL Draft Big Board for the third consecutive year! Between January and April, we will be giving you an in-depth look at over 250 prospects in this draft class, ranking and analyzing noteworthy prospects at each position.
