Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
WMAZ
'More teeth to attack the issue': Georgia legislators consider new minimum sentence for gang crime
MACON, Ga. — Gang members caught committing a crime may be in prison longer if a Georgia bill passes. State senators advanced a bill this week. The governor and other republicans are pushing their "tough on crime" agenda by introducing a bill that would lock up criminals for longer periods.
Georgia lawmakers cracking down on gang recruitment
ATLANTA (WSAV) — The attorney general’s gang prosecution unit has indicted 50 alleged gang members since it launched last July. “We are trying to focus on gang recruitment and seeing younger kids getting recruited into gangs or participating,” said Ag. Chris Carr (R-Georgia). “There’s a gang in Albany, Ga that started in the high school. […]
wfxg.com
'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
Democrats, Republicans proposing many gun bills in state legislature, but no support yet
ATLANTA — So far, this year’s Georgia legislature has seen a new gun bill about every day of the session. Most are proposals from Democrats, but there is a broad range of them. The bills seem to reflect the state’s updated political reality – that pro-gun lawmakers and a pro-gun governor are running the show.
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lt. Gov. wants dog fighting covered under RICO statutes to help curb gang activity
Georgia’s lieutenant governor believes dog fighting is a way some criminal street gangs fund their operations, so he’s trying to make it easier for prosecutors to go after it.
wtoc.com
DA responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee for prosecutors
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position. Shalena Cook Jones said she’s being scrutinized because of her race. The Chatham County district attorney responded to criticism from Rep. Jesse Petrea, saying in part, “Now...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WMAZ
Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states
ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
Georgia bill would make attacking critical infrastructure a felony
Following a string of high-profile attacks around the nation, a group of Georgia lawmakers are seeking to increase penal...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
Head of Georgia’s corrections system says he will crack down on violence, corruption
The man put in place to clean up Georgia’s corrections system spoke only with Channel 2 Action News about drugs, weapons, and corruption going on behind prison walls.
marijuanamoment.net
Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount
“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia
GEORGIA – Today, Black Voters Matter (BVM) responds to complaints of illegal campaigning during a press conference following the Georgia State Elections Board Hearing. In this case, the Secretary of State’s Office first found that BVM and its partners were in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning, but on February 1, 2023, the Georgia Secretary […] The post <strong>Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight
Georgia’s State Election Board is considering recommending to state lawmakers that the local election board inspection process be changed into a periodic review that will cover all 159 counties to develop best practices and shore up areas of weakness. The future of the state’s independent election review panel was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s […] The post Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app on their state phones.
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia
The move is a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.
