ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Police Release Body Cam Of Officer-Involved Shooting

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say none of the body worn cameras captured the moment of the shooting on Kumukoa Street in Hilo last Friday, but police can be seen rendering first aide to the suspect. NOTE: This story will be updated with video from the police BWC. (BIVN) –...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Tragic Life And Death Of A Hilo Homeless Woman

Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo grew up in a California family of doctors. Her mother was a psychiatrist, her father was a cardiologist and her two brothers are also physicians. Despite the medical environment she was raised in, Cohn-Hoomalu, 59, forged a different path. She established a flooring company, worked...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man gets 15-year prison term

A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy