VIDEO: Police Release Body Cam Of Officer-Involved Shooting
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say none of the body worn cameras captured the moment of the shooting on Kumukoa Street in Hilo last Friday, but police can be seen rendering first aide to the suspect. NOTE: This story will be updated with video from the police BWC. (BIVN) –...
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men died and one was injured in a single-car crash early Sunday. Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee carrying three men was traveling northbound on Queen...
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hilo
Big Island Police were warning the public to avoid Kumukoa Street in Hilo due to an officer-involved shooting incident Friday morning.
In effort to bolster force, Hawaii County Police Department ramps up recruiting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to bolster its force, the Hawaii County Police Department is ramping up recruiting. Adding more officers is a top priority of new Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. Over the next week, the department is opening applications for entry-level officers. Recruitment opened Sunday and will close...
The Tragic Life And Death Of A Hilo Homeless Woman
Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo grew up in a California family of doctors. Her mother was a psychiatrist, her father was a cardiologist and her two brothers are also physicians. Despite the medical environment she was raised in, Cohn-Hoomalu, 59, forged a different path. She established a flooring company, worked...
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Puna man gets 15-year prison term
A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
Deputy Prosecutor With History Of Neighbor Problems No Longer Employed By County
A deputy prosecutor with a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors is no longer working for Hawaii County. Randall Winston Albright’s last day as a deputy prosecutor was Jan. 31, said Danielle Niimi, a human resources employee in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Waltjen did not...
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Dorren Kodani owned and operated Hilo Keiki Cares. “Where else can you find a job that gives you unconditional love,” quipped Kodani, 69. “They would tell me Aunty I love you,” she said. “Gosh, that touched my heart.”. But...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
