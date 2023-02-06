ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol

AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
TheDailyBeast

State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Bakersfield Now

Congressman Valadao brings Bakersfield oil company owner to State of the Union address

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "In Kern County, this one's kind of specific, because oil is really, really important to Kern County," David Valadao, Congressman, 22nd District-CA-R, said. "It plays a vital role in helping fund local law enforcement, funding hospitals, our schools. It brings a lot of jobs. I think the industry's representative of about 40,000 jobs across the county."
KERN COUNTY, CA
Aron Solomon

What is the State of the Union Address?

The State of the Union, which President Biden will deliver on Tuesday night, is a historically important speech given by the president to Congress. The State of the Union is an annual event that dates back to George Washington, who was supposed to give one every year but didn't always do so. Since then, it has become a tradition for presidents to speak before Congress once per year (except for those who served fewer than four years in office).
DC News Now

‘New normal?’ The fence around the US Capitol is back.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you didn’t know that President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday evening, all it takes is a trip to the U.S. Capitol Building to understand that something big is about to happen. The security fencing around the complex is back. When the tall […]
