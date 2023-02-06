Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Kevin McCarthy shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene during State of the Union
It wasn't Greene's first outburst of the evening.
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol
AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
Local attendees of State of the Union address discuss their hopes for the speech
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) is welcoming Rev. Dr. Stephen Pogue, of Mount Vernon, as his guest.
Donald Trump 'Totally' Disagrees With Kevin McCarthy, Trashes Capitol Police
The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Bakersfield Now
Congressman Valadao brings Bakersfield oil company owner to State of the Union address
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "In Kern County, this one's kind of specific, because oil is really, really important to Kern County," David Valadao, Congressman, 22nd District-CA-R, said. "It plays a vital role in helping fund local law enforcement, funding hospitals, our schools. It brings a lot of jobs. I think the industry's representative of about 40,000 jobs across the county."
Meet the Illinoisans Attending President's State of the Union Address
As President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address Tuesday night, nearly a dozen honored guests from Illinois will be in the gallery watching. All 535 United States Congressional members are allowed to bring a guest. Often, those guests are selected because they personify issues important to elected officials.
State of the Union 2023: Police sergeant injured in Jan. 6 riot to join as Pelosi guest
A former sergeant for the Capitol Police who was injured during the Jan. 6 riot will join former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as her guest at the State of the Union address on Tuesday.
What is the State of the Union Address?
The State of the Union, which President Biden will deliver on Tuesday night, is a historically important speech given by the president to Congress. The State of the Union is an annual event that dates back to George Washington, who was supposed to give one every year but didn't always do so. Since then, it has become a tradition for presidents to speak before Congress once per year (except for those who served fewer than four years in office).
Minnesota Dem reports attack at her D.C. apartment building
Rep. Angie Craig fended off the assailant in an elevator on Thursday morning, according to a statement from her office.
State of the Union 2023: Santos and Romney raise eyebrows with 'tense' exchange of words
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appeared to have a "tense" conversation as senators entered the chamber for the State of the Union.
Two new kids in class share their State of the Union first impressions
They might be new to school, but two freshman congressmen have plenty of insight to offer on Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Security concerns: State of the Union
At the Capitol, heightened security has become the norm for State of the Union speeches.
Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi
President Biden opened his State of the Union speech with special recognition to congressional leaders, and also former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called "the greatest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives."Feb. 8, 2023.
‘New normal?’ The fence around the US Capitol is back.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you didn’t know that President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday evening, all it takes is a trip to the U.S. Capitol Building to understand that something big is about to happen. The security fencing around the complex is back. When the tall […]
Comments / 0