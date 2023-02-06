Read full article on original website
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." East...
inforney.com
Sheriff: Vehicle connected to Shelby County homicide investigation found in Tyler
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
Person of interest in Shelby County homicide case in custody
KLTV
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop. According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.
easttexasradio.com
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
KLTV
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
KTRE
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
KLTV
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence...
KLTV
FAA prepares to investigate Gregg County plane crash
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. Developer wants to open restaurant inside...
KLTV
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Man found shot from Tyler homicide investigation identified
KLTV
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
KLTV
Upshur County district judge pleads guilty to DWI charge
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Judge Dean Fowler has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge. Fowler entered the plea before Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, who was a special prosecutor in the case. Putman said the plea was entered on...
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
KLTV
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6
Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
