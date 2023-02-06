PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.

