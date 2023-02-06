UPDATE A warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Cherry Friday afternoon at 1:57. Officers observed a 31-year-old white male lying in the street with a severe wound to his face. Witnesses stated that this person had been in a physical altercation with a known black male, and the black male retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER by ambulance, and they later pronounced him deceased. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO