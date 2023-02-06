Read full article on original website
Paris Police Issues Murder Warrant
Paris Police have obtained a murder warrant for 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas. They are accusing him of fatally shooting Hireal Shawn Rios in the face Saturday afternoon following an argument in the 1300 block of West Cherry Street. At the time of the shooting, Douglas was driving a red 1997 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas tags NZX2705. Douglas should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information about Douglas, call Paris police at 903-784-6688, Crimestoppers at 903-785 TIPS, or any law enforcement agency at 911.
Mississippi inmate wanted for murder found dead in Sulphur Springs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A prison escapee from Mississippi was found dead inside a park restroom in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday. According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Traverro McElroy, of Jackson, MS, was found dead in a restroom at Pacific Park around 1:12 p.m. Tuesday. McElroy did not have any identification on his person at the time and was not identified until a medical examiner in Dallas identified him via fingerprints.
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
UPDATE: Police Release Suspect Info In Paris Homicide
UPDATE A warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Cherry Friday afternoon at 1:57. Officers observed a 31-year-old white male lying in the street with a severe wound to his face. Witnesses stated that this person had been in a physical altercation with a known black male, and the black male retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER by ambulance, and they later pronounced him deceased. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation continues.
Paris police: Suspect at large after fatal shooting
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — Paris police are looking for the suspect behind fatal gunfire on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Cherry Street around 2 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old man lying in the street. Witnesses told police that the rifle-toting suspect shot...
Paris PD Investigating Choking, Threats
Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER. The 18-year-old victim reported her 25-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her by choking and threatening her with a hammer during an argument.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Montory Jamall Johnson on three warrants for bond forfeiture on two marijuana charges and one for weapons. He remains in jail. Deputies arrested Kimira LaShae Wallace for Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Fugitive. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail.
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Delivery driver hurt in Colbert crash
COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
Sulphur Springs Debris Cleanup
The spring cleanup site will open this week for Sulphur Springs city residents to discard limbs and tree trunks. Bring proof of residency through a water bill or government-approved ID for proof of residence. The site is east of the Flowserve facility and is open from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Memories of Hugo, Oklahoma
My wife and I met and got married in Antlers, Oklahoma. Like many young people who married in that area, we starved out and had to move where there was more financial opportunity. One of our desperate struggles to stay afloat financially involved working at the Wells Lamont glove factory in Hugo, Oklahoma. Hugo is about 20 miles south of Antlers, and the commute alone cut into what little bit of money we made.
Staff Reduction At North Lamar
The Paris News reports that North Lamar ISD’s Board of Trustees has approved a staff reduction, eliminating 17 positions at the end of the school year. They decided to cut back because of the dissolution of the North Lamar Special Education Cooperative. Fourteen full-time-staff and three part-time staff are affected.
Dike Residents Clear Major Hurdle Towards Incorporation
Dike residents’ request to have an incorporation election has finally been granted by Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom after almost six months of waiting. Residents filed the necessary paperwork back in August of 2022 ahead of the deadline for the November election cycle, but were denied a spot on the ballot.
Richie LaRoy Williams
Richie LaRoy Williams, age 54, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born on April 20, 1968, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Melvin and Georgia Nell Williams. He was a man that loved hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived...
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 22:19 Image PHOTO BY JOHN WHITTEN Body The Mount Pleasant Tigers took...
